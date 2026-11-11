Police Uncover AI-Powered Extortion Syndicate After Woman's Suicide

Jhalawar Police have successfully dismantled a sophisticated interstate syndicate that leveraged AI-driven tools and digital arrest traps to extort money, a criminal operation tragically linked to the suicide of a 56-year-old woman.

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Key Points Jhalawar Police busted an interstate syndicate using AI tools and digital arrest traps for extortion.

The investigation began after a 56-year-old woman, Madhubala Thakur, committed suicide on November 1 due to the gang's psychological torture.

The syndicate, operating as 'RJGYANI old coin company', lured victims with fake promises of purchasing rare currency.

Gang members weaponised AI, sending threatening WhatsApp videos and fabricating documents to harass the victim.

Six accused, including mastermind Ajit Yadav, were arrested from Bihar and are currently on three-day police remand in Kota.

Jhalawar Police busted an interstate syndicate that harassed and extorted money from people using AI-driven tools and digital arrest traps, apprehending six people, including four women from Bihar, and detaining three minors.

Investigation Into A Tragic Suicide

The breakthrough came during the investigation of the abetment to suicide case of a 56-year-old woman, registered at the Jhalawar city police station on November 1. During the investigation, it was revealed that the gang used digital arrest tactics, AI-generated multimedia blackmail, and relentless extortion over fake old-coin trading to drive the woman, identified as Madhubala Thakur (56) of Subash Colony in Jhalawar, to suicide.

Jhalawar Superintendent of Police Amit Kumar said the victim consumed poison after being ensnared in a planned online fraud web. The horror came to light when the victim's daughter, Kalpana Thakur, lodged a complaint at Kotwali Police Station on November 1, leading to a murder-equivalent abetment of suicide and an IT Act case against the gang.

Unravelling The Syndicate's Modus Operandi

The SP said a Special Investigation Team (SIT) was formed under Additional Superintendent of Police Bhagchand Meena and Circle Officer Harshraj to investigate the matter. He said the team examined technical analysis of call detail records and financial trails that led them 1,500 kilometres away to Saharsa, Madhepura, and Khagaria districts in Bihar.

Kumar said the syndicate operated under the 'RJGYANI old coin company', luring victims via social media with false promises of purchasing rare currency at exorbitant prices. After taking the initial registration fees, the gang escalated its demands under various pretexts. When the victim sank into deep debt and expressed helplessness, the accused unleashed psychological torture using artificial intelligence.

AI Weaponised For Psychological Torture

To harass the Jhalawar woman, the gang members weaponised AI by dispatching a 30-second WhatsApp video of policemen brutally thrashing a youth, paired with threatening voice notes warning of identical legal consequences for coin fraud. Police said the racketeers fabricated a fake car accident involving money being returned to her, generated forged multi-speciality hospital bills, doctored police station cash-seizure photos, and forged a Delhi Police letterhead claiming cash had been seized.

Police said after the gang members threatened to get her son arrested, the victim committed suicide.

Arrests And Ongoing Investigation

With the cooperation of the Bihar Police, Jhalawar teams arrested mastermind Ajit Yadav (19) alongside five others: Aarti Kumari Bhagat (26), Manju Devi (35), SatishKumar Ugna (19), Ranju Devi (45), and Khushbu Yadav (19), all hailing from different districts of Bihar, including Saharsa, Madhepura, and Khagaria. Police detained the three juveniles. The police officer said the accused were brought from Bihar on transit remand to Kota, where six accused were produced before the court, which ordered them three-day police remand. At the same time, the three juveniles were sent to a juvenile shelter home.

The SP said financial scrutiny of the six accused exposed extensive money flows into mule accounts flagged on the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal.