Bomb Scare: Rajasthan Passport Offices Searched After Threat

Bomb Scare: Rajasthan Passport Offices Searched After Threat

March 10, 2026 19:46 IST

Rajasthan passport offices and post offices faced bomb threats, prompting evacuations and thorough searches across the state, highlighting the importance of security measures in public spaces.

Photograph: Shrikant Singh/ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Rajasthan passport offices and post offices were evacuated after a bomb threat email was received.
  • Extensive searches were conducted across multiple cities in Rajasthan, including Jaipur, Kota, and Jhalawar.
  • Police and security agencies responded to the threat, but no suspicious objects were found during the searches.
  • The bomb threat follows similar hoax threats targeting courts and schools in Rajasthan, raising concerns about public safety.

Police and security agencies swung into action following a bomb threat email to the Regional Passport Office in Jaipur on Tuesday morning. The regional office and passport seva kendras operating in post offices across the city were evacuated and thorough searches were conducted at the premises, a senior official said.

"Entry to the offices was immediately suspended, and those inside were removed. Security teams conducted thorough inspections in and around the office premises," a senior Jaipur Police official said.

 

However, nothing suspicious emerged during the checks, he added.

The police also relayed a bomb threat alert to every district, prompting extensive search operations at passport seva kendras statewide.

Checking was conducted at seva kendras across districts including Banswara, Bikaner, Sikar, Jaisalmer, Barmer, Jhunjhunu, Sriganganagar.

Searches in Kota and Jhalawar

Post office premises in Kota and Jhalawar cities were evacuated following an alert from CID Intelligence, Jaipur, regarding a bomb threat to passport offices, and thorough searches were carried out, police said.

Nothing suspicious was found during the search, they said.

On receiving the alert, passport offices at Nayapura and Vigyan Nagar in Kota were evacuated on Tuesday noon and a search operation was launched.

Bomb disposal units and dog squads were called to the spot and thorough checking of the passport office building was undertaken, Nayapura Circle Inspector Vinod Kumar said.

The Regional Passport Office located under Vigyan Nagar police station area was also evacuated as a precautionary measure. A search of the office building and surrounding premises was carried out, and vehicles parked nearby were also inspected, police said, adding that no suspicious object was found.

Similarly, a post office in Jhalawar city was evacuated after the bomb threat alert.

The Jhalawar post office received an email from the Jaipur head office around 12:40 pm, informing about a bomb threat to passport seva kendras operating within post offices, Assistant Superintendent of Jhalawar Post Office Ravi Sharma said.

Police rushed to the site and conducted thorough checks but nothing suspicious was found, Jhalawar Circle Inspector Mukesh Meena said.

Earlier, bomb threat emails were received by the high court, lower courts and multiple schools across Rajasthan, trigger panic and searches by security personnel, but all of them were found hoax.

