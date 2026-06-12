HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Decomposed Body Of Elderly Woman Found In Sacks In Rajasthan

Decomposed Body Of Elderly Woman Found In Sacks In Rajasthan

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

June 12, 2026 17:29 IST

x

Police in Tonk, Rajasthan, are investigating the gruesome murder of 70-year-old Harbai, whose decomposed and dismembered body was found stuffed in sacks, prompting a detailed forensic examination and a search for her missing brother.

Key Points

  • A decomposed and mutilated body of 70-year-old Harbai was found stuffed in sacks in a forest area of Tonk, Rajasthan.
  • Police suspect murder, noting the body was dismembered, likely to conceal identity, and some jewellery was recovered.
  • Forensic science laboratory (FSL) and mobile operation unit (MOU) teams are collecting evidence from the crime scene.
  • The victim, originally from Agra, had been missing for three to four days, but no complaint was lodged; her brother is untraceable.
  • A detailed investigation is underway, with police probing all angles to solve the gruesome crime.

A decomposed and mutilated body of a 70-year-old woman, identified as Harbai from Lawadar village, was discovered stuffed in sacks in a forest area of Rajasthan's Tonk district. Police suspect murder after locals reported a foul smell, leading to the gruesome discovery late Thursday night. Villagers had noticed the stench for days before investigating.

Gruesome Discovery And Police Investigation

Deputy Superintendent of Police Mrityunjay Mishra stated that multiple police teams, including forensic science laboratory (FSL) and mobile operation unit (MOU) teams, reached the spot to collect evidence. He revealed that the body was found dismembered, suggesting it was cut into pieces after the murder to conceal identity, and some jewellery was also recovered.

 

Station House Officer Ramniwas Yadav informed that the victim, originally from Agra, Uttar Pradesh, had resided in Lawadar village for nearly two decades with her brother. She had been missing for three to four days, but no missing person report was filed. Efforts are currently underway to locate her brother, who is not at home, and her daughter has been notified.

Police have confirmed that a detailed investigation is ongoing, with all possible angles being thoroughly probed.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Interstate Probe Uncovers Haryana Woman's Murder
Woman Found Murdered in Sikar, Rajasthan
Woman Hacked To Death By Husband In Bundi Village
Woman Hacked To Death By Husband In Bundi Village
Delhi Police Suspect Foul Play in Woman's Death, Intercept Burial
Delhi Police Suspect Foul Play in Woman's Death, Intercept Burial
Police Investigate Discovery of Partially Burnt Body in Jaipur

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

From Rice To Rolls: 6 Types Of Homemade Sushi

webstory image 2

Fend Off Ageing: 7 Secrets To Keep Your Skin Young

webstory image 3

8 Most Fascinating Barbie Dolls Ever

VIDEOS

Arjun Bijlani Arrives with Wife at Tejasswi Prakash's Birthday Bash1:05

Arjun Bijlani Arrives with Wife at Tejasswi Prakash's...

Ambanis offer prayers at Tirumala temple with family2:49

Ambanis offer prayers at Tirumala temple with family

Watch: Uorfi Grabs Everyone's Attention at Tejasswi Prakash's Star-Studded Bash1:01

Watch: Uorfi Grabs Everyone's Attention at Tejasswi...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO