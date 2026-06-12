Decomposed Body Of Elderly Woman Found In Sacks In Rajasthan

Police in Tonk, Rajasthan, are investigating the gruesome murder of 70-year-old Harbai, whose decomposed and dismembered body was found stuffed in sacks, prompting a detailed forensic examination and a search for her missing brother.

Key Points A decomposed and mutilated body of 70-year-old Harbai was found stuffed in sacks in a forest area of Tonk, Rajasthan.

Police suspect murder, noting the body was dismembered, likely to conceal identity, and some jewellery was recovered.

Forensic science laboratory (FSL) and mobile operation unit (MOU) teams are collecting evidence from the crime scene.

The victim, originally from Agra, had been missing for three to four days, but no complaint was lodged; her brother is untraceable.

A detailed investigation is underway, with police probing all angles to solve the gruesome crime.

A decomposed and mutilated body of a 70-year-old woman, identified as Harbai from Lawadar village, was discovered stuffed in sacks in a forest area of Rajasthan's Tonk district. Police suspect murder after locals reported a foul smell, leading to the gruesome discovery late Thursday night. Villagers had noticed the stench for days before investigating.

Gruesome Discovery And Police Investigation

Deputy Superintendent of Police Mrityunjay Mishra stated that multiple police teams, including forensic science laboratory (FSL) and mobile operation unit (MOU) teams, reached the spot to collect evidence. He revealed that the body was found dismembered, suggesting it was cut into pieces after the murder to conceal identity, and some jewellery was also recovered.

Station House Officer Ramniwas Yadav informed that the victim, originally from Agra, Uttar Pradesh, had resided in Lawadar village for nearly two decades with her brother. She had been missing for three to four days, but no missing person report was filed. Efforts are currently underway to locate her brother, who is not at home, and her daughter has been notified.

Police have confirmed that a detailed investigation is ongoing, with all possible angles being thoroughly probed.