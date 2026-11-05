Life Convict's Thailand Trip: Jail Warder Suspended

A shocking breach of security has come to light as a murder convict, serving a life sentence in an open prison, allegedly travelled to Thailand last year, prompting an investigation and the suspension of a jail warder.

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Key Points A murder convict, Dikshant Kamra, serving a life sentence in an open prison, allegedly travelled to Thailand for five days last year.

The incident was uncovered following a complaint from a woman, leading to an FIR against Kamra and jail warder Hapuram, who was suspended.

Passport records confirmed Kamra's travel to Thailand from October 9, 2025, to October 13, 2025, while he was supposed to be in prison.

Kamra was also booked under the NDPS Act after opium was found in his vehicle during a roll call check.

The convict's passport was not seized despite his arrest in 2018 and conviction in 2023, highlighting a significant oversight.

A murder convict serving a life sentence allegedly travelled to Thailand for five days last year in connivance with a jail warder while lodged in an open prison in Sri Ganganagar district, officials said on Thursday.

The incident came to light following a complaint by a woman, prompting Director General of Prisons Ashok Rathore to order an FIR against the convict and the jail warder, who was suspended.

Investigation Uncovers International Travel

The convict, Dikshant Kamra, is serving a life sentence at Narsinghpura Birani open prison in the 2018 Dushyant murder case in Jaipur's Jhotwara area.

Two more people were sentenced to life imprisonment in 2023 in connection with the case.

Rathore told PTI that a woman, accompanied by her family, recently visited his office and accused Kamra of deceiving and mentally harassing her.

He said Kamra was also alleged to have weapons, be involved in drug trafficking and travel abroad while lodged in the open prison.

At the woman's complaint, Rathore directed the jail superintendent to supervise the evening roll call at the prison.

After Kamra's presence was confirmed during the roll call, police searched his vehicle and found opium, following which he was booked under the NDPS Act.

Official Confirmation And Action Taken

Rathore said he subsequently sought Kamra's passport records, which revealed that he had travelled to Thailand on October 9, 2025, and returned on October 13, 2025.

The DG, who assumed charge on October 24, 2025, sought a formal report from prison officials to verify the foreign visit and Kamra's attendance records during that period.

"We have also obtained the record of the official who verified his attendance. After confirming the facts, directions were issued on Thursday evening to register an FIR against Dikshant Kamra and jail warder Hapuram. The warder has been suspended," Rathore said.

Background Of The Case And Lapses

Kamra's passport was issued in 2016 at his permanent address in Padampur in Sri Ganganagar district.

Although he was arrested, along with Priya Seth, in 2018, his passport was not seized. Even after his conviction in 2023, police did not obtain his passport details. According to case details, Priya Seth had honeytrapped Dushyant to arrange money to repay Kamra's debt.

Seth, Kamra and their associates kidnapped Dushyant and demanded Rs 10 lakh in ransom from his father.

After Rs 3 lakh was deposited in Dushyant's bank account, the convicts strangled him, disfigured his face with a knife and dumped his body in a suitcase in Jaipur's Amer area.

After conviction, Seth married another prisoner, Hanuman, while both were out on parole.