Rajasthan Minister's Son Receives Death Threat Over Phone

Rajasthan Health Minister Gajendra Singh Khimsar's son, Dhananjay Singh, has reported receiving a serious death threat over the phone, prompting a police investigation into the alarming incident and alleged social media threats.

Key Points Dhananjay Singh, son of Rajasthan Health Minister Gajendra Singh Khimsar, received a death threat via phone call.

The caller warned Singh to 'be careful' and threatened to shoot him, according to the FIR.

The incident occurred on June 5 at Singh's private office in Khimsar Fort.

Singh also reported receiving threats through his social media accounts.

Police have registered a case at Khimsar police station and launched an investigation.

Rajasthan Health Minister Gajendra Singh Khimsar's son Dhananjay Singh has received a death threat over phone, police said. A case in this regard was registered at the Khimsar police station in Nagaur district based on a complaint by Dhananjay Singh.

Details Of The Threat And Investigation

In the complaint, he said he was at his private office at the Khimsar Fort on the morning of June 5 when he received a call from an unknown number. The caller allegedly confirmed Dhananjay Singh's identity and then asked about his plans to travel to Jaipur. When Singh said he'd be attending a meeting there after two days, the caller warned him to be careful, according to the FIR. Singh sought to know the caller's identity and the reason for the warning and then, the caller allegedly said, "Be careful, I will shoot you." Singh also alleged that he had been receiving threats through his social media accounts.

A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway, police said.