News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Rajasthan minister in Udaipur resort gets ransom call, FIR registered

Rajasthan minister in Udaipur resort gets ransom call, FIR registered

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
June 08, 2022 17:16 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Rajasthan minister Govind Ram Meghwal, who is staying at a resort in Udaipur along with other Congress MLAs ahead of the Rajya Sabha polls, on Wednesday said he was threatened by a man who demanded Rs 70 lakh from him.

IMAGE: Rajasthan minister Govind Ram Meghwal (left). Photograph: Courtesy Govind Ram Meghwal/Twitter

According to police, the man made an internet call to the disaster and relief management minister on Tuesday and threatened him with dire consequences if he failed to make the payment.

 

“The caller identified himself as a member of SOPU gang and threatened the minister. He demanded Rs 70 lakh from Meghwal and also issued a threat to his family members who live in Bikaner,” SP (Bikaner) Gaurav Yadav told PTI.

IG (Bikaner) Omprakash said a case has been registered in this regard.

“We have identified the caller. The matter is being probed further,” he said.

The IG said that further details in the case will be divulged in the evening.

Meanwhile, the minister reached Jaipur along with Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Actor who signed letter to PM gets death threat
Actor who signed letter to PM gets death threat
11 Punjab policemen booked for abducting Kota youth
11 Punjab policemen booked for abducting Kota youth
Raj Cong MLA's son among 4 booked for raping minor
Raj Cong MLA's son among 4 booked for raping minor
Chateauroux 2022 World Cup: Ramakrishna clinches gold
Chateauroux 2022 World Cup: Ramakrishna clinches gold
Iranian FM holds talks with Jaishankar
Iranian FM holds talks with Jaishankar
'My life is hectic and turbulent'
'My life is hectic and turbulent'
Some Chinese infra near Indian border 'alarming': US
Some Chinese infra near Indian border 'alarming': US
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Rajasthan minister tweets, asking Gehlot to 'free him'

Rajasthan minister tweets, asking Gehlot to 'free him'

FIR against Rajasthan textbook board over Islam remark

FIR against Rajasthan textbook board over Islam remark

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances