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Man Hacked To Death Over Love Marriage In Rajasthan

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk November 11, 2026 16:46 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Discover the tragic details of a love marriage murder in Rajasthan's Sirohi district, where a 22-year-old man was allegedly hacked to death by his pregnant wife's relatives over their year-old union.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points

  • A 22-year-old man was allegedly hacked to death by his pregnant wife's relatives in Sirohi, Rajasthan, on Wednesday.
  • The motive behind the murder was an objection to the couple's love marriage, which took place about a year ago.
  • The incident occurred on November 9, when the accused attacked the victim with axes and other sharp weapons at his home.
  • Police have arrested five accused in connection with the murder.
  • The deceased, Laxman Ghanchi, had returned home for Diwali with his pregnant wife.

A 22-year-old man was allegedly hacked to death by his pregnant wife's relatives over an objection to their love marriage about a year ago in Rajasthan's Sirohi district, police said on Wednesday.

Details Of The Tragic Incident

The incident took place at Malgaon village under Anadara police station area on November 9, when the accused allegedly entered the victim's house and attacked him with axes, swords and other sharp weapons.

 

The deceased, identified as Laxman Ghanchi, had married Neeru, a resident of Nagani village, around a year ago. He worked in Mumbai and had returned home for Diwali with his pregnant wife, police said.

SHO Amararama Khokhar said police inspected the crime scene and arrested five accused in connection with the murder.

The body was handed over to the family on Tuesday after a post-mortem at Abu Road hospital, he said.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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