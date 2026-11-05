Man Kills Wife With Pick-Up Truck Over Cow Sale Dispute

A shocking incident in Rajasthan's Sikar district saw a man allegedly mow down his wife with a pick-up vehicle following a dispute over selling a cow, subsequently confessing to the brutal crime.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points A man in Sikar, Rajasthan, allegedly killed his wife by running her over with a pick-up vehicle on Wednesday evening.

The incident stemmed from a dispute over the husband's desire to sell a cow, which his wife opposed.

The accused, Chunnilal Kumawat, confessed to the crime at the local police station after the incident.

Preliminary investigations suggest Chunnilal had significant debts and frequently quarrelled with family over money.

A man allegedly mowed down his wife with a pick-up vehicle following a dispute over selling a cow, and confessed to the crime at the local police station in Rajasthan's Sikar district, officials said on Thursday.

Tragic Domestic Dispute In Sikar

The incident occurred on Wednesday evening at Kolida village within the Jeenmata police station limits, where Chunnilal Kumawat (56) allegedly killed his wife Chunki Devi (52) by running a pick-up vehicle over her, SHO Rakesh Kumar Meena.

"Chunnilal wanted to sell a cow, but his wife opposed the decision. Angered by her refusal, he allegedly drove the vehicle over her, about 100 metres from their house," the SHO said.

After the incident, Chunnilal went to the police station and confessed to killing his wife, the officer said.

"Police have placed Chunilal under arrest. Preliminary investigation suggests that the accused had debts of around Rs 15 lakh and frequently quarrelled with his family members over money," Meena said.