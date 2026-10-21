Rajasthan Tragedy: Man Kills Wife, Commits Suicide

Discover the tragic details of a domestic incident in Jhunjhunu, Rajasthan, where a man allegedly killed his wife before taking his own life on Wednesday, prompting a police investigation.

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Key Points A man allegedly killed his wife by slitting her throat in Jhunjhunu, Rajasthan on Wednesday.

The accused, identified as Abdul Raheem (30), subsequently committed suicide by hanging.

The couple had two sons.

Police are currently investigating the circumstances leading to the tragic incident.

A man committed suicide by hanging after allegedly killing his wife by slitting her throat at their house in Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu on Wednesday, police said.

Bisau SHO Uma Shankar Sharma said Abdul Raheem (30) allegedly slit his wife's throat at their house and subsequently hanged himself. The couple had two sons.

The circumstances leading to the incident are yet to be ascertained, and the matter is under investigation, the police said.