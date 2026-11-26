A domestic dispute in Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu district escalated into a fatal attack, leading to the arrest of three family members and disciplinary action against a police officer.

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Key Points Three family members were arrested in Jhunjhunu for allegedly killing a man who visited his daughter's in-laws' house on November 22 to discuss a domestic dispute.

The victim, Suresh Kumar, was attacked with sticks and an axe by his son-in-law, father-in-law, and brother-in-law as he arrived at their home.

Police arrested the three accused on November 25 and are currently questioning them regarding the murder.

Surajgarh Station House Officer Ram Singh was removed and shunted to police lines after a video surfaced showing him misbehaving with the victim's family members.

Three members of a family were arrested in Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu district for allegedly killing a man who had gone to his daughter's in-laws' house for a discussion over domestic dispute, police said on Thursday.

Hoshiyar Singh, 37, the deceased's son-in-law, Mandroop Singh, 64, his daughter's father-in-law, and Jasveer Singh, 35, her brother-in-law, were arrested.

Investigation And Police Action

Jhunjhunu SP Kavendra Singh Sagar said Suresh Kumar had visited his daughter Monu at her rented accommodation in Chirawa on November 22. After meeting her, he went to her in-laws' house to speak to her husband and father-in-law.

As soon as he reached the main entrance of the house, the three accused allegedly attacked him with sticks, an axe and other weapons. He was rushed to BDK Hospital in Jhunjhunu, where doctors declared him dead.

A murder case was registered on a complaint lodged by the victim's son Amit Kumar.

Police arrested the three accused on November 25 and are questioning them, he said.

Surajgarh Station House Officer Ram Singh was removed and shunted to the police lines after a video purportedly showing him misbehaving with the victim's family members surfaced on social media.

The action was taken by the Jhunjhunu SP following the circulation of the video, police said.