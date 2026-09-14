Rajasthan local polls: BJP gains edge over Cong; Independents hold key

The ruling BJP has solidified its position in the Rajasthan urban local body elections, securing a significant lead over the Congress, while Independents emerged as a powerful third force, setting the stage for the upcoming 2028 Assembly polls.

IMAGE: Security personnel carry out checks at a counting centre on the counting day of the Rajasthan Civic Polls 2026, in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, September 14, 2026. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Key Points Rajasthan urban local body elections see BJP leading with 3,587 wards, surpassing Congress's 3,050.

Independents emerged as a significant force, winning 2,024 wards across the state.

Key municipal corporations showed mixed results: BJP secured Udaipur, while Congress won Ajmer and Pali.

The elections are a crucial political test for the Bhajanlal Sharma-led BJP government ahead of the 2028 Assembly polls.

Polling for 309 urban local bodies involved over 1.44 crore voters, with results declared for 8,787 out of 10,244 wards.

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party increased its lead over the Congress in the Rajasthan urban local body elections, winning 3,587 wards against the Opposition party's 3,050 as results for more than 8,700 wards were declared.

Verdict in key municipal corporations presented a mixed picture.

The BJP secured a clear majority in the 80-member Udaipur Municipal Corporation by winning 53 wards.

The Congress won 23, Independents three, and the CPI-M one. The Congress emerged victorious in Ajmer and Pali.

Mixed Results In Key Municipal Corporations

Bharatpur threw up an anomalous picture as Independents won or led in 36 of its 65 wards, compared with the BJP's 20 and Congress's seven.

The BSP and Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) won one each. Bharatpur is Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma's hometown. In Ajmer, of its 80 wards, Congress won 37, BJP 32, and Independents 11.

In the 65-ward Pali Nagar Nigam, Congress won 29, while BJP won 21 and Independents won 15. Pali is the hometown of BJP state president Madan Rathore.

Independents Emerge As Decisive Force

Independents put up a strong performance across the state, winning 2,024 wards, emerging as a potentially decisive force in several urban bodies.

Of the 10,244 wards for which counting was held, results for 8,787 were declared till 2.15 pm.

In all, the BJP won 3,587 wards, Congress 3,050, Independents 2,024, RLP 56, CPI-M 37, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) 15, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) 10 and Bharat Adivasi Party (BAP) eight.

Repolling at one booth in Jaipur will be held on September 11.

Significance For Upcoming Assembly Polls

The elections are being seen as an important political test for the Sharma-led BJP government and the opposition Congress ahead of the 2028 assembly polls.

Polling for the 309 urban local bodies happened in two phases on September 9 and 11. A total of 10,245 councillors are to be elected in 10 municipal corporations, 51 municipal councils and 248 municipalities.

More than 1.44 crore voters were eligible to exercise their franchise. In the municipal election cycle held between November 2019 and February 2021, Rajasthan had 196 urban local bodies comprising 7,500 wards.

After the elections for mayors and chairpersons, the Congress controlled 123 of the 196 urban bodies and the BJP 64, while Independents and other parties headed nine.

Mayors and chairpersons will be elected on September 21, followed by deputy mayors, deputy chairpersons and municipal vice-presidents on September 22.