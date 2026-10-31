Senior IPS Officer Prashakha Mathur Placed On APO In Rajasthan

Senior IPS officer Prashakha Mathur has been placed on awaiting posting orders by the Rajasthan government, intensifying scrutiny on alleged property irregularities involving her and her IAS officer husband, Shikhar Agrawal, who faces an Anti-Corruption Bureau probe.

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Key Points Senior IPS officer Prashakha Mathur was placed on awaiting posting orders (APO) by the Rajasthan government on Saturday.

This action follows similar measures against her husband, IAS officer Shikhar Agrawal, who is under an Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) investigation.

The probe concerns alleged irregularities in the purchase of 40 villas and cottages, some of which are registered in Mathur's name.

The ACB alleges Agrawal misused his official position to extend undue benefits to a private company from which the properties were purchased below market value.

Former chief minister Ashok Gehlot has called for a CBI and Enforcement Directorate probe into the property transactions.

The Rajasthan government on Saturday placed senior IPS officer Prashakha Mathur on awaiting posting orders (APO), days after similar action was taken against her husband, IAS officer Shikhar Agrawal, who is facing an Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) investigation over alleged irregularities in the purchase of 40 villas and cottages.

Mathur, a 1995-batch IPS officer, was serving as additional director general of police, planning, modernisation and welfare, in Jaipur. She also has some of 40 villas and cottages registered in her name.

According to an order issued by the state personnel department on Saturday, Mathur has been placed on APO until further orders for administrative reasons.

IAS Husband Under ACB Scanner

Her husband, a 1993-batch IAS officer who was serving as additional chief secretary of industries and held several other important posts, was placed on APO on October 28 following allegations related to property transactions involving him and his family.

The state government has also approved a detailed ACB investigation against Agrawal under Section 17A of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

ACB Director General Govind Gupta said on Friday that a preliminary inquiry had found prima facie evidence suggesting that Agrawal allegedly misused his official position to extend undue benefits to a private company.

Allegations Of Undervalued Property Deals

According to the ACB, Agrawal, his wife and other family members allegedly purchased 40 villas and cottages in Udaipur and Alwar districts from a company operating hotels and resorts at prices substantially below their market value.

The bureau alleged that Agrawal facilitated relaxations in resort construction conditions, approvals without proper verification of certificates and a special concessional financial package for the company.

The ACB is also examining allegations that 20 villas were registered in Agrawal's name on March 27, the same day the state finance department issued an order granting a special financial package to the company.

The investigation will examine the property transactions, alleged benefits extended to the company and possible losses to the state exchequer.

Demand For Broader Investigation

Former chief minister Ashok Gehlot has demanded a probe by the CBI and Enforcement Directorate into the property transactions, saying that merely placing the officers on APO was not sufficient.