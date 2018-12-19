rediff.com

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff News  All News 
Rediff.com  » News » Rajasthan govt waives farm loans of up to Rs 2 lakh

Rajasthan govt waives farm loans of up to Rs 2 lakh

Last updated on: December 19, 2018 21:23 IST

Two days after taking oath, Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday announced waiver of short-term loans taken by farmers from cooperative banks and loans of up to Rs 2 lakh from other banks.

The waiver would cost Rs 18,000 crore to the state government.

 

The Congress which won the recent assembly elections had promised in its manifesto to waive farm loans.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi had said this would be done within 10 days of the pary coming to power in the state.

Ashok Gehlot told reporters the scheme will apply to farmers in debt till November 30.

© Copyright 2018 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Tags: Ashok Gehlot, Congress, Rahul Gandhi, Rajasthan
 

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2018 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use