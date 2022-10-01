News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Rajasthan govt in limelight as Sonia set to zero in on CM

Rajasthan govt in limelight as Sonia set to zero in on CM

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
October 01, 2022 10:43 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

All eyes are on Rajasthan after the Congress said a decision on the chief minister would be taken by Sonia Gandhi in a day or two, even as Ashok Gehlot said no post was important for him but he wanted to strengthen the party.

IMAGE: Rajasthan Chief Minister and Congress leader Ashok Gehlot after a meeting with party interim President Sonia Gandhi, at 10 Janpath in New Delhi on September 29, 2022. Photograph: Atul Yadav/PTI Photo

Gehlot extended his support to senior leader Mallikarjun Kharge for the Congress president post, soon after he withdrew his own candidature.

"For me, no post is important. The Congress in the country needs to be strengthened and every Indian is saying so," Gehlot told reporters after he became a proposer for Kharge's candidature.

Asked whether he had offered to resign as the Rajasthan chief minister when he met Sonia Gandhi, Gehlot evaded a direct response.

"I have held several positions for the past 50 years with the blessings of the Gandhi family. Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi have showered their blessings on me. For me, it is not the position that matters, but what matters is how to strengthen the party. I will make every effort towards it," he said.

 

The senior leader, however, said, "If I leave any position now, there will be talks that Ashok Gehlot is running away when the Congress is in trouble."

"I would do whatever the high command tells me," he added.

The Rajasthan chief minister had opted out of the race for Congress president after a rebellion in the party's state unit, with a majority of MLAs holding a parallel meeting and not allowing a legislature party meeting last Sunday to pass a one-line resolution authorising the party chief to nominate a successor to Gehlot.

Gehlot has said he felt sorry and apologised to Sonia Gandhi, which he repeated publicly outside her residence on Thursday, taking moral responsibility of having failed to get a one-line resolution passed at the CLP meeting.

K C Venugopal, however, later said a decision on the Rajasthan chief minister would be taken by Sonia Gandhi in a day or two.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Gehlot's Mutiny Is A Congress Game Changer
Gehlot's Mutiny Is A Congress Game Changer
Sonia leans on old guard to defuse Rajasthan crisis
Sonia leans on old guard to defuse Rajasthan crisis
All senior Cong leaders decided to back Kharge: Gehlot
All senior Cong leaders decided to back Kharge: Gehlot
Rajani Kagra Sings Her Fave Lata Song
Rajani Kagra Sings Her Fave Lata Song
Excise duty hike on petrol, diesel put off by a month
Excise duty hike on petrol, diesel put off by a month
When Ajay Devgn Met President Murmu
When Ajay Devgn Met President Murmu
Will Suleman Usman Bakery Victims Get Justice?
Will Suleman Usman Bakery Victims Get Justice?
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

How Can Gehlot Be Congress Prez?

How Can Gehlot Be Congress Prez?

'Watch who will be leaving Congress...'

'Watch who will be leaving Congress...'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances