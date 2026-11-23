A tragic domestic dispute in Jhunjhunu, Rajasthan, led to the death of a 66-year-old ex-serviceman who was allegedly assaulted by his son-in-law and family members while attempting to resolve marital issues.

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Key Points A 66-year-old ex-serviceman was allegedly beaten to death by his son-in-law and two family members in Jhunjhunu, Rajasthan, on Monday.

The deceased, Suresh Kumar, had travelled from Haryana to meet his daughter and attempt to resolve long-standing domestic and dowry disputes.

Kumar was attacked by his son-in-law Hoshiyar Singh, his father Mandroop, and brother Jasveer when he went to discuss the issues on Sunday evening.

He succumbed to his injuries during treatment at BDK Hospital in Jhunjhunu.

Police have detained the accused individuals and are currently questioning them regarding the fatal assault.

A 66-year-old ex-serviceman was allegedly beaten to death by his son-in-law and two of his family members in Jhunjhunu district of Rajasthan following a domestic dispute, police said on Monday.

Tragic Family Dispute Escalates

The deceased, Suresh Kumar, was a resident of Rudrol village in Haryana's Charkhi Dadri district.

Kumar had come to Chirawa on Sunday to meet his daughter Monu, who married the accused, Hoshiyar Singh of Manoharpura, in 2012, police said.

They said Kumar's family alleged that Monu started facing harassment over dowry and domestic disputes soon after she got married. Several attempts had been made to resolve the situation.

"On Sunday evening, Kumar went to meet his son-in-law's family near Surajgarh Tiraha, hoping to settle the dispute through talks. Hoshiyar Singh, his father Mandroop and brother Jasveer attacked Kumar when he reached the house," police said.

Kumar was initially taken to the sub-district hospital in Chirawa and later referred to the BDK Hospital in Jhunjhunu, where he died during treatment.

Surajgarh police station in-charge Ramsingh said police received information about a family dispute near the Chirawa bypass around 8 pm on Sunday.

Police and an ambulance reached the spot and found Kumar with multiple injuries on his head, he said.

Preliminary investigation indicates that Kumar was assaulted during a dispute involving his son-in-law, the officer said.

The body was handed over to Kumar's family after post-mortem. The accused have been detained and are being questioned, he said.