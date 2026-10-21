Rajasthan Polls: Congress Candidate Dies By Suicide Before Voting

A Congress candidate contesting the panchayat samiti elections in Rajasthan's Barmer district allegedly died by suicide on Wednesday, just a day before polling, prompting a police investigation into the tragic incident.

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Key Points A 45-year-old Congress candidate, Mohanlal, allegedly died by suicide on Wednesday in Rajasthan's Barmer district.

Mohanlal was contesting from ward number 8 of the Mangta Panchayat Samiti.

His body was discovered hanging from a tree in his agricultural field early Wednesday morning.

The incident occurred a day before the first phase of polling for the Mangta Panchayat Samiti elections, scheduled for October 22.

Police have launched an investigation to ascertain the reason behind the suspected suicide.

A 45-year-old Congress candidate contesting the panchayat samiti elections in Rajasthan's Barmer district allegedly died by suicide on Wednesday, a day before polling, police said.

Investigation Underway

The deceased, identified as Mohanlal, was contesting from ward number 8 of the Mangta Panchayat Samiti.

His body was found hanging from a tree in his agricultural field at Alamji Ka Than (Udasar) village early Wednesday morning.

Sadar SHO Devichand Dhaka said Mohanlal had gone to his field around 4 am, where he allegedly hanged himself.

Locals spotted the body and informed his family and police. The body was brought down in the presence of family members and shifted to the mortuary of Gudamalani hospital, police said.

The reason behind the suspected suicide is yet to be ascertained, and an investigation is underway.

Polling for the first phase of elections in Mangta Panchayat Samiti is scheduled for October 22.