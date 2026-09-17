Rajasthan civic polls: Cong wins 6 of 9 wards in repolling

Congress secures six of nine repolled wards in Rajasthan urban local body elections, impacting the final tally and setting the stage for mayoral elections.

IMAGE: Voters wait in a queue at a polling station to cast votes in the repolling of Rajasthan Civic Polls 2026 in Jodhpur on Wednesday. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Key Points Congress won six of the nine repolled wards in Rajasthan's urban local bodies.

The BJP secured three wards in the repolling, finalising results for 10,244 wards.

Overall, BJP leads with 4,182 wards, Congress has 3,619, and Independents 2,273.

The election process for mayors and chairpersons is now proceeding, with specific dates set for the four repolled bodies.

Repolling was necessitated by technical issues with EVMs in 10 polling booths.

The Congress on Thursday won six of the nine wards where repolling was held across four urban local bodies of Rajasthan, while the Bharatiya Janata Party secured three, with the results for all 10,244 wards that went to polls now declared.

Repolling was held on Wednesday at 10 polling booths after technical problems in EVMs had prevented completion of counting in the affected wards earlier.

The Congress swept all four pending wards in Jaipur Municipal Corporation and also won one ward each in Kota Municipal Corporation and Suket municipality.

The BJP won two of the three pending wards in Kota Municipal Corporation and the lone pending ward in Jodhpur Municipal Corporation.

Final Tally Of Rajasthan Civic Polls

With the nine results, the BJP's final tally stands at 4,182 wards, while the Congress has won 3,619 and Independents 2,273.

The Rashtriya Loktantrik Party won 63 wards, the Aam Aadmi Party 42, the Communist Party of India-Marxist 38, the Bahujan Samaj Party 19 and the Bharat Adivasi Party eight.

Rajasthan has a total of 10,245 wards across 309 urban local bodies, but polling was held in 10,244.

No election was held in Ward 2 of Tonk Municipal Council after all four candidates in the fray withdrew their nominations.

A bypoll will be held in the ward later.

The BJP surged ahead of the Congress in the urban local body elections, while Independents registered a strong presence across several civic bodies.

Upcoming Elections For Mayors And Chairpersons

Meanwhile, the process for electing mayors and chairpersons is underway in 305 urban local bodies.

Elections for mayors and chairpersons will be held on September 21, followed by elections for deputy mayors, deputy chairpersons and municipal vice-presidents on September 22.

The State Election Commission on Thursday issued a separate schedule for Jaipur, Jodhpur and Kota municipal corporations and Suket municipality, where the process had been held back due to the repoll.

The public notice for election of mayors and chairpersons in these four bodies will be issued on September 18, nominations can be filed till September 19 and polling will be held from 10 am to 2 pm on September 25, followed by counting immediately thereafter.

Elections for deputy mayors, deputy chairpersons and vice-presidents in the four bodies will be held on September 26.

In the previous municipal election cycle held between November 2019 and February 2021, Rajasthan had 196 urban local bodies comprising 7,500 wards.

After the subsequent elections for mayors and chairpersons, the Congress controlled 123 of the 196 urban bodies and the BJP 64, while Independents and other parties headed nine.