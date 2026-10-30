Rajasthan IAS Officer Faces ACB Probe Over Alleged Misuse Of Power

A senior IAS officer in Rajasthan, Shikhar Agrawal, is now under a detailed Anti-Corruption Bureau investigation for allegedly misusing his official position to grant undue benefits to a private company and acquire properties at undervalued rates.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points The Rajasthan government has approved an ACB investigation against senior IAS officer Shikhar Agrawal for alleged misuse of official position, officials said on Friday.

Agrawal is accused of entering a criminal conspiracy with Goyal Fashions Private Limited directors to secure undue benefits for himself and the company.

Preliminary findings suggest Agrawal facilitated relaxations in resort construction, approvals without verification, and a special financial package for the company.

Agrawal and his family members allegedly purchased multiple villas from the company at prices substantially below market value.

The ACB found Agrawal registered 20 villas on March 27, 2026, the same day a concessional financial package was issued to Goyal Fashions Private Limited.

The Rajasthan government has approved an Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) investigation against senior IAS officer Shikhar Agrawal and others over allegations of misuse of official position to extend undue benefits to a private company and cause financial losses to the state exchequer, officials said on Friday.

ACB Probe Approved Against Senior IAS Officer

In a statement, ACB Director General Govind Gupta said the government had granted prior approval under Section 17A of the Prevention of Corruption Act for a detailed investigation into the role of Agrawal, former additional chief secretary of the Industries Department, directors of Goyal Fashions Private Limited and other persons concerned.

According to Gupta, preliminary findings indicated that Agrawal allegedly entered into a criminal conspiracy with the company's directors and misused his official position to secure undue benefits for himself and the company.

The ACB examined a media report, a factual report received from the Industries Department and information gathered from confidential sources before seeking approval for the investigation.

Preliminary Findings Reveal Misuse Of Power

The preliminary inquiry suggested that Agrawal allegedly misused his influence while serving in key positions, including Udaipur district collector, chairman of the Rajasthan State Pollution Control Board and additional chief secretary of the Industries Department.

He allegedly facilitated relaxations in resort construction conditions, approvals without proper verification of mandatory certificates and a special concessional financial package for Goyal Fashions Private Limited, which operates hotels and resorts under the 'Ananta' brand.

Allegations Of Undervalued Property Purchases

According to information gathered during the preliminary inquiry, Agrawal and his wife allegedly purchased 10 villas each at a resort in Bujhda, Udaipur, for Rs 15 lakh per villa.

At Ananta Resort in Ajabgarh, Alwar, Agrawal and his wife allegedly purchased eight villas for Rs 16.5 lakh each, while four villas were purchased in the names of their two sons for approximately Rs 15 lakh each.

Another four villas were allegedly purchased in the names of his parents-in-law for around Rs 16.5 lakh each.

The properties were allegedly acquired at prices substantially below their prevailing market value, Gupta said.

Future Course Of The Investigation

The ACB also found information suggesting that Agrawal registered 20 villas on March 27, 2026, the same day the Finance Department issued a special concessional financial package to Goyal Fashions Private Limited.

Gupta said the investigation would examine the alleged criminal conspiracy, undue financial benefits extended to the company, losses caused to the state government and suspected acquisition of assets disproportionate to known sources of income in the names of Agrawal and his family members.

The state government granted approval for the detailed investigation based on these preliminary findings, he said.