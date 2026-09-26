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Rajasthan ACB Nabs Middleman In High-Profile Bribe Scandal

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk September 26, 2026 22:50 IST 2 Minutes Read
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The Rajasthan Anti-Corruption Bureau has made a significant arrest, trapping a middleman allegedly accepting a massive Rs 2 crore bribe on behalf of a senior Special Operations Group police official, sparking a major corruption probe.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points

  • Rajasthan ACB trapped a middleman accepting a Rs 2 crore bribe.
  • The bribe was allegedly for SOG Additional Superintendent of Police Mukesh Kumar Soni.
  • The money was demanded for providing help in a specific case.
  • The operation was led by ACB Inspector Sonu Shekhawat.
  • Further investigation is underway to determine the involvement of others.

Rajasthan Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Saturday trapped an alleged middleman while accepting a bribe of Rs 2 crore purportedly on behalf of a Special Operations Group (SOG) additional superintendent of police, an official said.

The accused middleman, Sajjan Kumar, was allegedly accepting the money on behalf of SOG Additional Superintendent of Police Mukesh Kumar Soni, the official said.

 

The bribe was allegedly demanded in return for providing help in a case.

The trap operation was carried out by an ACB team led by Inspector Sonu Shekhawat.

Further investigation is underway to ascertain the role of those involved in the case, the ACB said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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