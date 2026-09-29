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Rajasthan ACB Nabs Middlemen In GST Bribery Scandal

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk September 29, 2026 23:06 IST 2 Minutes Read
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The Rajasthan Anti-Corruption Bureau has made significant arrests in a bribery case involving a Central GST superintendent and two middlemen, highlighting ongoing efforts to combat corruption in tax administration.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points

  • Rajasthan ACB arrested two alleged middlemen for accepting a Rs 25 lakh bribe.
  • The bribe was allegedly on behalf of Central GST Superintendent Sanwal Ram, who was also detained.
  • The demand was made to settle recovery proceedings, show-cause notices, and activate a firm's account.
  • A total bribe of Rs 60 lakh was sought, with Rs 25 lakh as the first instalment.
  • Searches were conducted at the detained GST superintendent's residence in Udaipur.

The Rajasthan Anti-Corruption Bureau on Tuesday arrested two alleged middlemen while they were accepting a bribe of Rs 25 lakh allegedly on behalf of a Central GST superintendent in Rajsamand, officials said.

The ACB also detained Sanwal Ram, Superintendent (Tax Evasion), Central Goods and Services Tax Commissionerate, Udaipur, in connection with the case.

 

Uncovering The Bribery Scheme

ACB Director General Govind Gupta said the complainant, who operates two registered firms, had alleged that Ram, through middleman Anil Pareek, demanded Rs 60 lakh for settling matters related to recovery proceedings, show-cause notices and summons involving the firms.

The bribe was also allegedly sought for getting the account of one of the firms activated, he said.

According to the complaint, the accused had been pressing for Rs 25 lakh as the first instalment.

The ACB verified the alleged demand and laid a trap.

During the trap, Anil Pareek allegedly got the Rs 25 lakh bribe accepted through another middleman, Sushil Pareek. Both were arrested while accepting the money, the ACB said.

Ram was detained during the operation.

The ACB also conducted searches at Ram's residence in Udaipur, officials said.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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