Rajasthan ACB Arrests Medical Officer, Middleman In Bribe Case

Discover how the Rajasthan Anti-Corruption Bureau successfully busted a bribery scheme in Bharatpur, leading to the arrest of a middleman and the detention of a senior medical officer on Thursday.

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Key Points The Rajasthan Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Thursday arrested a middleman for accepting a Rs 35,000 bribe.

A senior medical officer, Dr Shashikant Sharma, was detained for allegedly demanding the bribe in Bharatpur district.

The bribe was sought for preparing a medical report showing grievous injuries in an assault case.

The ACB laid a trap after verifying the complaint, leading to the middleman's capture.

An investigation under the Prevention of Corruption Act is currently underway.

The Rajasthan Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Thursday arrested a middleman for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 35,000 on behalf of a senior medical officer in Bharatpur district, officials said.

ACB Nabs Medical Officer And Middleman

The senior medical officer, identified as Dr Shashikant Sharma, was also detained from his government residence for allegedly demanding the bribe, they said.

ACB Director General Govind Gupta said the complainant had lodged an assault case at Nadbai police station and his family members were to undergo medical examination at the government hospital in Nadbai.

Dr Sharma allegedly demanded Rs 35,000 through middleman Trilok Chand Sharma alias Chinu for preparing a medical report showing grievous injuries, he said.

After verifying the complaint, an ACB team laid a trap and caught the middleman while allegedly accepting the bribe.

The accused are being questioned, and an investigation under the Prevention of Corruption Act is underway, officials said.