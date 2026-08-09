Raja Raghuvanshi's brothers held for illegal booze sale

Indore police have taken preventive action against the brothers of murdered businessman Raja Raghuvanshi and their eatery staff for operating an unlicensed liquor service, highlighting ongoing legal scrutiny following the high-profile murder case.

IMAGE: People carry out a candle march demanding justice for Raja Raghuvanshi, who has been murdered by his wife, Sonam Raghuvanshi and four others, in Indore on June 14, 2025. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Key Points Brothers of murdered Indore businessman Raja Raghuvanshi and three eatery employees face preventive arrest.

Arrests made due to alleged illegal serving of liquor without a licence at their food establishment.

Cases registered under the Excise Act and Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for various offences.

The preventive arrest was made under Section 170 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).

The murder of Raja Raghuvanshi in Meghalaya during his honeymoon led to the arrest of his wife and others.

Two elder brothers of Indore businessman Raja Raghuvanshi, who was murdered in Meghalaya in 2025 during his honeymoon, and three employees of their eatery were placed under preventive arrest on Saturday, a police official said.

The official said the action was taken after it was discovered that liquor was being served illegally to customers at the establishment.

Legal Action Against Eatery Owners

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Nidhi Saxena said the operators had not obtained a licence to serve alcohol.

The food establishment, located within the jurisdiction of the Rau police station, is owned by Raja Raghuvanshi's elder brothers, Sachin Raghuvanshi and Vipin Raghuvanshi.

The official said the siblings, along with three employees of their eatery, were arrested as a precautionary measure under Section 170 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).

The section empowers a police official to arrest a person without a warrant or a magistrate's order if they have knowledge of a design by that person to commit a cognisable offence.

Saxena said a case has been registered under the Excise Act for allegedly illegally serving liquor at the eatery.

The ACP said a separate case has also been registered under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Section 223 (disobedience to an order issued by a public servant) for the joint's failure to provide information to the police.

Raja Raghuvanshi and his wife, Sonam Raghuvanshi, went to Meghalaya for their honeymoon a few days after their marriage last year.

During the visit, Raja was murdered.

In this case, Meghalaya police later arrested Sonam, her alleged lover, Raj Kushwaha, and three alleged hired killers.