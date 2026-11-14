Hindus should learn from Islam on how...: UP MLA

UP MLA Raja Bhaiya has sparked discussion by advocating for greater Hindu unity, suggesting they draw inspiration from Islam's cohesive community.

IMAGE: Jansatta Dal-Loktantrik chief Kunwar Raghuraj Pratap Singh alias Raja Bhaiya. Photograph: ANI on X

Key Points UP MLA Raja Bhaiya on Saturday urged Hindus to learn from Islam on how to stay united, prioritising faith over political parties.

He stated that political parties, with few exceptions, do not desire unity or solidarity among Hindus.

Singh defended Dhirendra Krishna Shastri against alleged controversial statements, highlighting Shastri's advocacy for caste system eradication and Hindu unity.

A Ram Katha is scheduled in Kunda from November 17 to November 20, with approximately 500 Pakistani Hindu refugees expected to attend.

Raja Bhaiya welcomed Akhilesh Yadav's proposed December 12 visit to the Ram Temple in Ayodhya as a positive step.

Uttar Pradesh MLA and Jansatta Dal-Loktantrik chief Kunwar Raghuraj Pratap Singh alias Raja Bhaiya on Saturday said Hindus should learn from Islam on how to stay united.

He said this while responding to questions by PTI Video about whether there is any ideology which can unite the Hindus.

"In this regard, we should learn from Islam. There are many Muslims who are in the Congress, many in the Samajwadi Party, many in other political parties, and some are even in the Left parties. Yet, for them, Islam remains the priority ('praathmiktaa')," said Singh, who represents the Kunda assembly constituency.

"So, Hindus should not remain confined within the boundaries of any single political party. When it comes to the issue of 'Hindutva,' they must remember that they are Hindus first. Political parties will come and go.

"Our ideology and our faith --- towards the Divine, Dharma, and toward the Sanatan tradition --- must be firm, intense, and openly expressed," he said.

Call For Hindu Unity Beyond Politics

To a question that even in the name of Hindutva, political parties appear to be divided, with some calling for 'soft Hindutva,' while others pushing for 'hardcore Hindutva', Singh said, "God's CCTV camera captures images not only of the outside but also of the inside. Therefore, nothing is hidden from Him."

He added, "I would not like to name any specific party. But what I am saying is that today, barring one or two exceptions, all political parties are such that they do not want unity or solidarity among Hindus."

Defending Ram Katha And Shastri

On opposition to holding Ram Katha by Dhirendra Krishna Shastri in Kunda, Singh said, "Such a demand is unconstitutional, and suggested that people should read Articles 25 and 26 of the Constitution."

To a question on Shastri's alleged controversial statements regarding Lord Krishna, Singh defended the spiritual preacher and said he advocates for the eradication of the caste system and the promotion of Hindu unity.

Shastri, at a Ram Katha in Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri on October 29, had allegedly said, "Our Ram is straight, while your Krishna is crooked." He had also asked the devotees to look at pictures of Lord Krishna and observe his posture, saying that the deity stood bent at three places while playing the flute.

Singh said that the primary objective of holding katha in Kunda from November 17 to November 20 is to spread the glory of Lord Ram among the masses.

Singh informed that approximately 500 Pakistani Hindu refugees will attend the Katha, and they will share their personal accounts of the atrocities faced by Hindus in Pakistan.

Ayodhya Visit And Political Alliances

On the proposed December 12 visit of Akhilesh Yadav to Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Singh said that it would be a positive step and that everyone should visit.

He added that those who have not visited Ayodhya to see Ram Lalla are missing out on a great blessing.

He also referred to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call "stay united to remain safe" ('Ek rahoge toh safe rahoge') and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's statement "if you get divided, you will be destroyed" ('Batoge toh katoge').

Regarding potential political alliances for the UP elections, he stated that any party willing to align with the principles and beliefs of the Jansatta Dal would be engaged in a respectful dialogue. He did not provide a clear answer regarding the possibility of an alliance with the Samajwadi Party (SP).

On his meetings with BJP leaders and the strategy for the UP elections, the Kunda MLA said that his entire focus is currently on the organisation of the Katha.