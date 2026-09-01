Raj Thackeray's son booked for removing Modi's photo in Pune college

The Pune police have arrested two Maharashtra Navnirman Sena workers and registered a case against MNS leader Amit Thackeray for allegedly removing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's photograph from a government polytechnic office, sparking political controversy.

IMAGE: Amit Thackeray, who heads the MNS student wing, visited the college in Pune on August 31, 2026. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Two MNS workers arrested in Pune for allegedly removing PM Modi's photograph from a government office.

MNS leader Amit Thackeray, son of Raj Thackeray, also booked in connection with the incident at Government Polytechnic.

The alleged act occurred during a membership drive, with the complaint citing unauthorised entry and ruckus.

Police registered a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Maharashtra Police Act.

BJP criticised Amit Thackeray, highlighting the protocol for displaying photographs of the President and the PM in government offices.

The police have arrested two workers of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) in connection with the alleged removal of a photograph of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Government Polytechnic, Pune, the officials said on September 1, Tuesday.

Earlier on Monday, a case was registered against MNS leader Amit Thackeray, son of party chief Raj Thackeray, and others for allegedly removing the prime minister's photograph from an office wall at the institute.

"Two MNS workers have been placed under arrest for questioning in connection with the incident. Further investigation is underway," a senior official from Chatushrungi police station said.

The Alleged Incident Unfolds

According to the complaint filed by a college official, Amit Thackeray, who heads the MNS student wing, visited the college on Monday afternoon as part of a membership drive.

He allegedly asked his supporters to remove Modi's photograph hung on an office wall alongside a portrait of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and photographs of Dr BR Ambedkar and President Droupadi Murmu, as per the complaint.

The complainant alleged that Amit Thackeray and others entered the office without permission, removed the photograph, threatened staff members, shouted slogans and created a ruckus.

The police registered a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Maharashtra Police Act.

Political Reactions And Defence

Amit Thackeray on Monday said the first police case against him during his political career arose from an agitation regarding Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

"If the second offence is also registered for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, I will be happy," he said.

BJP leader Ganesh Bidkar criticised the act, claiming Amit Thackeray had shown political immaturity.

"It is a set protocol to have the photographs of the President, the PM and iconic figures in government offices. It seems Thackeray is not aware of it," Bidkar had said.