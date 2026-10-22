'Raj Thackeray won't even step out of house if...': BJP MLC slams MNS chief

A political war of words has erupted in Maharashtra as BJP MLC Parinay Fuke publicly challenged MNS chief Raj Thackeray's reliance on police security provided by CM Devendra Fadnavis, sparking a sharp retort from the MNS.

IMAGE: MNS chief Raj Thackeray along with his wife Sharmila Thackeray and other supporters during a silent protest organised against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar at Shivaji Park, in Mumbai, October 12, 2026. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Maharashtra BJP MLC Parinay Fuke alleged on Thursday that MNS chief Raj Thackeray's public statements are enabled by police security provided by CM Devendra Fadnavis.

Fuke claimed that if Thackeray's police security is withdrawn, he "will not even step out of his house."

The MNS hit back, with leader Sandeep Deshpande stating that security decisions are made by Fadnavis as Home Minister, not as an individual.

Deshpande challenged the BJP to withdraw Raj Thackeray's security, asserting the MNS would continue to speak out.

Fuke's comments come after Thackeray criticised the Maharashtra government on issues like the Lawrence Bishnoi gang and state security.

Maharashtra Bharatiya Janata Party MLC Parinay Fuke on Thursday hit out at Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray, alleging that he will not even step out of his house if the police security, provided to him by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, is withdrawn.

He said Thackeray is able to make big statements only because of CM Fadnavis' "blessings" and due to the police security.

The MNS hit back, saying the decision to provide security to Thackeray was taken by Fadnavis as a home minister and not as an individual.

BJP MLC Questions Thackeray's Security

Fuke said, "Raj Thackeray makes such big statements only because of Devendra Fadnavis. Despite Thackeray not holding any (constitutional) position, Fadnavis has provided him with such extensive police security. If his police security is withdrawn, Raj Thackeray will not even step out of his house."

"The hand of Devendra Fadnavis is over Raj Thackeray's head. He has Fadnavis' blessings and police security, which is why he speaks so much," the BJP's member of legislative council (MLC) added.

Fuke's remarks come against the backdrop of Thackeray's criticism of the Maharashtra government and the BJP-led dispensation over issues, including the alleged activities of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang and the security situation in the state.

Thackeray has questioned the government's handling of such issues, with his criticism drawing responses from BJP leaders.

MNS Responds To Allegations

Hitting back at Fuke, MNS leader Sandeep Deshpande said the government that deploys 45,000 police personnel in the national capital for a protest of 1,000 students should not teach his party.

Extending security to anyone is decided not by Devendra Fadnavis as an individual but as the home minister.

"Withdraw security (of Raj Thackeray) if you want. We will speak out what we want," Deshpande said.