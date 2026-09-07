Raj Thackeray warns of communal tension during Ganesh festival

MNS chief Raj Thackeray has raised significant concerns about the divisive impact of social media, the health risks of high-decibel sound systems, and the government's economic policies, urging citizens to remain vigilant against attempts to incite conflict.

IMAGE: MNS chief Raj Thackeray addresses party workers in Thane. Photograph: @mnsadhikrut/X

Key Points Raj Thackeray warns that social media is being used to create anger and incite religious disputes, potentially leading to riots during festivals.

He criticised the unbridled use of high-decibel "DJ" sound systems, citing health and vision risks, and accused the government of selective enforcement of bans.

Thackeray questioned the Centre's economic claims, highlighting company shutdowns and public advice against foreign trips despite reported GDP growth.

The MNS chief objected to Prime Minister Modi's picture being placed alongside revered historical figures in public offices.

He endorsed the "Inquilab Zindabad" slogan, encouraging MNS cadres to use it, linking it to freedom fighter Bhagat Singh.

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray on Sunday claimed that anger was being created in society through social media and citizens were being kept embroiled in caste and religious disputes.

Speaking to his party office-bearers in Thane, he criticised the unbridled use of high-decibel sound systems, colloquially known as "DJs".

Thackeray urged citizens to remain alert and avoid falling into traps designed to incite religious conflict to distract the public from pressing socio-economic challenges.

The atmosphere is being vitiated, and anger is being created in society by heating up the situation through social media. I have the greatest fear that riots will be created during the upcoming Ganesh festival," he claimed.

Thackeray Raises Concerns Over Sound Systems And Economic Policies

Amid the ongoing debate over the use of high-powered sound systems during festivals, he said "DJs" and laser lights pose severe health and vision risks.

He also attacked Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis over "selectively enforced" bans on "DJ", referring to Nagpur and Pune.

Thackeray also slammed the Centre, asking if the first quarter GDP growth is 7.8 per cent, then why people are being told to avoid foreign trips and buying gold. Citing what he described as a government report, the MNS chief claimed that 503 companies had shut down their operations in India between 2021 and 2026.

Political Messaging And Linguistic Disputes Highlighted

He objected to political messaging in public offices, saying that while Prime Minister Modi's picture belongs in government spaces, it should not be placed alongside revered figures like Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Dr B R Ambedkar and Mahatma Jyotirao Phule.

Last week, a criminal case was registered against his son Amit Thackeray and others for allegedly removing a photograph of PM Modi at the Government Polytechnic Pune.

Raj Thackeray also raised linguistic politics, claiming non-Marathi speakers are being manipulated to spark language disputes.

Just as he was walking off the stage, an MNS worker raised the slogan "Inquilab Zindabad" (Long Live the Revolution). Thackeray paused, returned to the podium and inquired who had raised it.

When a party worker came forward, Thackeray endorsed the gesture, saying the slogan was first raised by legendary freedom fighter Bhagat Singh and encouraged MNS cadres to use it freely.