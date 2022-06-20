News
Rediff.com  » News » Raj Thackeray undergoes hip replacement surgery, recovery in 2-3 months

Raj Thackeray undergoes hip replacement surgery, recovery in 2-3 months

Source: PTI
June 20, 2022 20:59 IST
Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray underwent hip replacement surgery at the Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai on Monday, the doctors treating him said.

He is likely to resume his normal activities in the next two-three months, they said.

Thackeray was admitted to the hospital on Sunday night and underwent surgery on the morning (of Monday), his doctor Jalil Parkar told reporters.

 

”His hip was badly damaged and he was experiencing excruciating pain. He underwent hip replacement surgery in the morning,” Dr Vinod Agarwal, the senior orthopaedic surgeon who operated upon Thackeray said, adding that the operation procedure took around 90 minutes.

The surgery went well and the recovery will be good, Agarwal said.

”He will be in the hospital for the next five-six days and will require physiotherapy,” Dr Agarwal said. 

When asked about his recovery, Dr Agarwal said Thackeray should be able to perform his normal activities in the next two-three months.

Thackeray's physiotherapy will start on Tuesday and will continue for the next five-six days. He will also undergo aggressive physiotherapy once he is discharged, Dr Parkar said.

”If everything goes well and if his legs are able to bear his weight, then he can resume normal activities in the next two-three months,” he added.

Earlier this month, Thackeray deferred his proposed visit to Ayodhya citing health reasons.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
