News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Raj Thackeray hospitalised; to undergo hip surgery

Raj Thackeray hospitalised; to undergo hip surgery

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
May 31, 2022 17:50 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray was on Tuesday admitted to Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital where he will undergo hip a surgery on Wednesday, a party leader said.

Photograph: Shashank Parade/PTI Photo

Earlier this month, Thackeray, 53, had said he would be undergoing a surgery for his knee and back problems.

"He will undergo the hip surgery tomorrow," MNS leader Nitin Sardesai said.

 

Thackeray had been in the news after he recently gave an ultimatum to remove loudspeakers from mosques.

He was also scheduled to go to Ayodhya on June 5, but he has put the plan on hold for now.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'Raj Thackeray is facing wrath of his karma'
'Raj Thackeray is facing wrath of his karma'
Who 'Trapped' Raj Thackeray?
Who 'Trapped' Raj Thackeray?
Raj Thackeray's Relevance Mantra
Raj Thackeray's Relevance Mantra
Centre clears entire GST compensation dues till date
Centre clears entire GST compensation dues till date
'Our community has lost a giant'
'Our community has lost a giant'
Remember The Titans!
Remember The Titans!
Can The Congress Survive Till 2024?
Can The Congress Survive Till 2024?
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

BJP MP: 'Raj has become Hindu for selfish interest'

BJP MP: 'Raj has become Hindu for selfish interest'

What Is Raj Thackeray's Gameplan?

What Is Raj Thackeray's Gameplan?

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances