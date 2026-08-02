Raj Thackeray alleges massive donation theft at Siddhivinayak Temple

MNS president Raj Thackeray has brought serious allegations of financial irregularities at the revered Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai and the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, demanding Prime Minister Narendra Modi's intervention on the issue of temple corruption.

IMAGE: Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray addresses party workers and students during the celebration of the 20th anniversary of the MNS Vidyarthi Sena, in Mumbai on Saturday. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points MNS chief Raj Thackeray alleges Rs 18 crore siphoned annually from Siddhivinayak Temple.

Thackeray also claims Rs 1,400 crore stolen from the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

He demanded Prime Minister Narendra Modi address the alleged temple corruption.

Siddhivinayak Temple Trust chairman confirmed arrests related to donation theft and reported increased income after the incidents.

Police have made arrests in the Ram Temple donation theft case, with investigations ongoing.

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) president Raj Thackeray has claimed that donations of Rs 18 crore were being siphoned off every year at the famous Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai.

He also alleged that Rs 1,400 crore had been stolen at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

Even temples are not safe these days, Thackeray said and demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi speak on this issue.

The MNS chief was speaking at a programme organised by his party's student wing on Saturday.

Frustrated youths visit temples, but even temples are not safe from corruption, he said.

Allegations Of Financial Misconduct At Siddhivinayak Temple

Some employees who stole money from the donation box at the Siddhivinayak Temple were caught due to the alertness of the trustees, Thackeray said, reading out a letter written by eight trustees to Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

The temple's weekly earnings from donations were less than Rs 50 lakh before this theft was caught, and afterwards the collection rose to Rs 1.5 crore, he said.

"Every year, Rs 18 crore was being stolen," Thackeray alleged.

Trust Responds To Theft Claims And Increased Income

Sada Sarvankar, chairman of the Siddhivinayak Temple Trust and a leader of the Shiv Sena led by Eknath Shinde, said that nine employees were arrested in this connection.

"We have filed cases wherever required," he told reporters.

The rise in donations was due to the efforts taken by the trust, Sarvankar said, adding that the temple's income has increased from Rs 114 crore two years ago to Rs 182 crore.

Notably, police have arrested multiple accused in the case of alleged theft of donations at the Ram Temple and the investigation is underway.