News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Raj minister blames slip of tongue for his derogatory remark on women

Raj minister blames slip of tongue for his derogatory remark on women

Source: PTI
March 10, 2022 15:21 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Amid an uproar by the Opposition MLAs over his remarks in the House, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Shanti Dhariwal on Thursday tendered an apology saying it was “a slip of tongue”.

IMAGE: General view of Rajasthan Assembly during the budget session in Jaipur. Photograph: ANI Photo
 

The BJP, however, shouted slogans against him and demanded his resignation.

“It was a slip of tongue. I feel sorry for that. I wanted to say something for the desert state. I personally respect women and will continue to do so. If my comments have hurt anyone, I apologise,” Dhariwal said.

On Wednesday, he had made certain comments in his reply to the demand for grants to the police department, which Leader of the Opposition Gulab Chand Kataria said were “an insult to women, public and brave men”. They were later expunged.

Though Speaker C P Joshi asked Kataria not to raise the matter during the Question Hour, the Opposition continued its uproar and demanded Dhariwal's resignation.

The Speaker said Dhariwal had visited his chamber and had confessed that his comment was unintentional.

The Rajasthan assembly was adjourned for an hour on Thursday following the ruckus by opposition members protesting against derogatory comments made by Dhariwal.

Despite repeated directions by the Speaker to maintain order in the House, the opposition continued to protest.

RLP MLAs Pukhraj and Narayan Beniwal showed some papers during the protest, to which the Speaker raised objection saying no poster or banner or papers are allowed in the House.

When his instruction was ignored, the Speaker directed marshals to evict both the MLAs from the House. Subsequently, the Speaker adjourned the House for one hour. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Mapped: Election results in 5 states
Mapped: Election results in 5 states
Yogi scripts spectacular win for BJP in UP
Yogi scripts spectacular win for BJP in UP
AAP will replace Congress nationally: Raghav Chadha
AAP will replace Congress nationally: Raghav Chadha
Adityanath busts 'Noida jinx' after three decades
Adityanath busts 'Noida jinx' after three decades
World Cup: What went wrong for the women in blue?
World Cup: What went wrong for the women in blue?
Bhagwant Mann to take oath in Bhagat Singh's village
Bhagwant Mann to take oath in Bhagat Singh's village
Will govt restart rupee-rouble trade?
Will govt restart rupee-rouble trade?
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

BATTLE FOR 5 STATES: Leads/Results

BATTLE FOR 5 STATES: Leads/Results

AAP's broom sweeps out Congress from Punjab

AAP's broom sweeps out Congress from Punjab

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances