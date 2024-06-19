Raj man's video on Salman, Bishnoi aimed to boost YouTube views: Police

A 25-year-old Rajasthan man, arrested for allegedly threatening to kill actor Salman Khan and discussing activities of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang in a YouTube video, uploaded the clip just to increase viewership of his online channel, police officials said on Tuesday citing probe.

IMAGE: Actor Salman Khan. Photograph: ANI Photo

The Mumbai police's crime branch on Sunday arrested the man, Banwarilal Laturlal Gujar, from Bundi town of Rajasthan for allegedly threatening to kill Khan in the YouTube video and boasting about his ties with "Lawrence Bishnoi, Goldy Brar and other gang members".

The police charged him with criminal intimidation and under provisions of the Information Technology Act.

On Tuesday, Gujar was produced in a Mumbai court, which extended his police custody for three more days.

During a probe in the case registered at the South Cyber Police Station, no connection of the accused with either the Bishnoi gang or the Goldy Brar syndicate came to light, an official said.

The video titled Arre Chhodo Yaar, which Gujar had uploaded on his YouTube channel, was aimed at gaining traction and wide viewership due to its sensational content, he said.

Gujar, a student who is completing his graduation, had shot the video somewhere in Rajasthan and uploaded it on his channel, informed the official.

The clip was noticed by people close to Salman Khan and they subsequently approached the Mumbai police with a complaint.

After registration of the case, the police started a probe and zeroed in on Gujar.

While investigating the case, crime branch officials found that at least 19 email addresses were created by the accused and a couple of them were connected with his YouTube channel, said the official.

The police were probing the purpose behind opening so many email accounts, he said.

As part of the investigation, the police have blocked Gujar's YouTube channel and also started examining his mobile phone, the official said.

So far, nothing objectionable has been found in his mobile phone, he said.