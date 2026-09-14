Raj local polls: Meet candidates who got just one vote, or even zero

Explore the surprising outcomes of Rajasthan's urban local body elections where candidates from BJP, Congress, and RLP secured as few as one or even zero votes, sparking discussions on electoral dynamics and alleged irregularities.

IMAGE: Vote counting in underway at Bhawani Niketan counting centre for Rajasthan Civic Body Election 2026, in Jaipur, September 14, 2026. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points In Rajasthan's urban local body elections, a BJP and a Congress candidate each received only one vote.

An RLP candidate in Balotra district secured zero votes, leading to allegations of foul play.

The BJP candidate, Kailashchand, explained he was fielded from a ward where he wasn't a voter.

The results were part of the counting for over 10,000 councillor posts across 309 urban local bodies.

Allegations of official machinery misuse by the ruling BJP were made by opposition parties during the elections.

A Bharatiya Janata Party and Congress candidate secured just one vote each and a Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) contender zero as Rajasthan's urban local body elections were declared on Monday.

BJP candidate Kailashchand contested from Ward 13 of Parbatsar municipality in Didwana-Kuchaman district and secured only one vote.

According to the State Election Commission website, Congress candidate Hina Khanam won the ward with 376 votes, while Independent candidate Rashid Khan secured 195 votes.

Parbatsar municipality has 25 wards, of which, the Congress won 13 wards, securing a simple majority, while the BJP won rest.

Candidates' Surprising Vote Counts

Kailashchand told PTI that he was a voter of Ward 12, but the BJP fielded him from the neighbouring Ward 13.

"I got one vote. My vote is in Ward 12. I was fielded from Ward 13. Someone from that ward has voted for me," he said.

Congress candidate from Ward 15 of Riyanbari Nagar Palika of Nagaur district, Mazeed Mohammad, also got one vote.

Sunil Kumar Chauhan of BJP won the ward, defeating RLP's Gajendra as the closest candidate.

Allegations of Foul Play Emerge

RLP's Om Prakash got no vote contesting from Ward 3 of Sindhri Nagar Palika in Balotra district. Congress candidate Bhanwara Ram won the ward with 133 votes, with BJP's Khema Ram trailing him at 93 votes.

Om Prakash alleged foul play in the count.

"My family has 10 votes and I also voted for myself. Votes were stolen. At the time of sealing the EVM, polling agents except those of the Congress party were kept out. We will complain to the Election Commission," he told PTI.

The results came as counting was underway for elections to 309 urban local bodies across Rajasthan, where more than 10,000 councillor posts were at stake.

Throughout the elections, allegations were made, with opposition parties accusing the ruling BJP of using official machinery to influence the outcome, and the BJP dismissing the charge.