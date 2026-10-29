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Raj IAS officer relieved of duties over purchase of 40 villas

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje October 29, 2026 16:22 IST 2 Minutes Read
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A senior IAS has been placed on Awaiting Posting Orders by the Rajasthan government following serious allegations of extensive villa purchases.

Shikhar Agrawal

IMAGE: Senior IAS officer Shikhar Agrawal. Photograph: Shikhar Agrawal on Facebook

Key Points

  • Senior IAS officer Shikhar Agrawal has been placed on Awaiting Posting Orders by the Rajasthan government.
  • The transfer, citing "administrative reasons," follows media reports about alleged purchases of 40 villas by Agrawal and his IPS wife, Prashakha Mathur.
  • The alleged villa purchases from a single company occurred over the past two and a half years.
  • Agrawal was relieved of his duties as Additional Chief Secretary of the Industries Department and other key positions.

The Rajasthan government has placed senior IAS officer Shikhar Agrawal, who was serving as Additional Chief Secretary of the Industries Department, on Awaiting Posting Orders, citing administrative reasons.

Allegations Behind The Transfer

Though the order issued by the Department of Personnel late Wednesday night mentioned "administrative reasons" for the move, the development came after a media report about the alleged purchase of 40 villas by Agrawal and his family members, including his IPS wife Prashakha Mathur.

 

The villas were purchased from a single company over the past two and a half years, the media report alleged.

Agrawal was serving as Additional Chief Secretary of the Industries and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Department.

He also held additional responsibilities as chairman of the Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor Special Area Development Authority, Rajasthan State Industrial Development and Investment Corporation (RIICO) and Bureau of Investment Promotion, Rajasthan.

The order relieved him of all these responsibilities.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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