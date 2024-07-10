Raised concerns with India about its ties with Russia: US

The United States has been quite clear about its concerns regarding India's relationship with Russia, the Joe Biden administration said on Tuesday as Prime Minister Narendra Modi concluded his historic trip to Moscow and had a bilateral meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin during his tow-day visit to Russia. Photograph: @PMOIndia/X

"We have been quite clear about our concerns about India's relationship with Russia. We have expressed those privately directly to the Indian government, and continue to do so. And that has not changed," US State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller told reporters at his daily news conference soon after Modi left Russia.

"We urge India, we continue to urge India to support efforts to realise an enduring and just peace in Ukraine, based on the principles of the UN charter based on upholding Ukraine's territorial integrity and its sovereignty. And that will continue to be what we will engage with India about," Miller said.