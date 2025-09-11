HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Flight ops at Raipur airport hit as lightning damages navigation system

Flight ops at Raipur airport hit as lightning damages navigation system

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
September 11, 2025 00:47 IST

An aircraft navigation system at the Swami Vivekananda Airport in Raipur was damaged after being struck by lightning on Wednesday evening, disrupting flight operations, an official said.

Image used for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

As many as five IndiGo flights were diverted to various nearby airports due to the damage to the DVOR (Doppler VHF Omnidirectional Range) system, he said.

 

"All flight landings have been suspended due to the DVOR system getting hit by a lightning bolt this evening. As a result, five IndiGo flights that were scheduled to land at the Raipur airport were diverted to nearby airports, including Nagpur and Bhubaneswar," the official said.

"Repair works are underway, and flight operations from the airport are likely to resume by tomorrow (Thursday)," he informed.

A ground-based radio navigation system, DVOR helps aircraft determine their position and direction relative to a destination.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
