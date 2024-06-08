News
Rains lash Pune; waterlogging after 65 mm downpour in 2 hours, trees uprooted

Rains lash Pune; waterlogging after 65 mm downpour in 2 hours, trees uprooted

June 08, 2024 23:49 IST
Torrential rains lashed Pune city on Saturday evening with some areas receiving more than 65 mm of rainfall in just two hours, officials said.

Image used for representational purpose only. Photograph: ANI Photo

Many areas witnessed waterlogging and at least 31 incidents of tree fall were reported.

Shivajinagar area recorded 101.7 mm of rainfall between 5:30 PM and 8:30 PM, while Baner and Wadgaon Sheri areas experienced 56.8 mm and 61.5 mm of rainfall, respectively, officials said.

 

Municipal commissioner Rajendra Bhosale said in a statement that some parts of the city received more than 65 mm of rainfall in just two hours.

"In areas such as Dhanori, Nagar Road, Kothrud, Sinhgad Road, Bhavani Peth and Padmavati, we observed significant waterlogging in low-lying regions and parking basements. Disaster management teams, drainage crews, traffic teams, health workers and the fire department are actively working on the ground to ensure public safety and address waterlogging," he said.

Kothrud MLA and Maharashtra minister Chandrakant Patil said heavy rains caused waterlogging and tree fall in Kothrud, Balewadi, Baner and Sus.

"Pune Municipal Corporation's teams are fully engaged in managing the situation. I urge residents to cooperate with the administration by reporting waterlogging and inundation through the helpline numbers," he said.

Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar who is also the guardian minister of the district spoke to the municipal commissioner and district collector and took stock of the situation, officials said.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
