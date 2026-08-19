Rain delays Chandigarh's free 'petrol langar'

A unique "petrol langar" offering free fuel coupons in Chandigarh was postponed due to heavy rains, causing a stir among residents and highlighting the organiser's philanthropic efforts.

IMAGE: Rakesh Trehan, also known as "Raja D King", had planned to hold the "petrol langar" on August 18, 2026, in Chandigarh. Photograph: Screen grab from @ANI/X

Key Points A "petrol langar" offering free fuel coupons in Chandigarh was announced by Rakesh Trehan, also known as "Raja D King".

The event, initially planned for August 18, was postponed due to heavy rains, causing a large crowd to gather despite the weather.

Free fuel coupons worth Rs 500 for two/three-wheelers and Rs 1,000 for four-wheelers were promised.

The distribution of free fuel coupons has been rescheduled to Friday and will continue for three days until Sunday.

Rakesh Trehan has a history of philanthropic activities, including donating wealth and distributing food and cash.

A man's social media announcement about a "petrol langar" offering free fuel coupons drew a large crowd to a petrol station in Chandigarh, but the event was postponed after heavy rains lashed the city.

In a video uploaded on social media on Tuesday, Rakesh Trehan, also known as "Raja D King", said he had planned to hold the "petrol langar" on August 18 but decided to postpone it after heavy rains, as he did not want people to face inconvenience.

Chandigarh was lashed by heavy rains on Tuesday.

Petrol Langar Postponed Due To Heavy Rains

Under the scheme, free petrol coupons worth Rs 500 were to be given to owners of two-wheelers and three-wheelers, and Rs 1,000 to four-wheeler owners.

In another video that surfaced on Tuesday evening, Trehan said he did not want people to get drenched in the rain and had decided to reschedule the event for Friday.

He said the distribution would continue for three days until Sunday.

Despite the rains, a large number of people gathered near the designated petrol station in Sector 10 on Tuesday evening, based on the earlier announcement.

Several people who waited for hours alleged that no free fuel coupons were distributed.

"I reached despite heavy rain. I have been waiting for two hours, but no free coupon was given. Now, we are told that coupons will be given on Friday," said a youth who had reached the petrol station.

Philanthropic Endeavours Of Raja D King

Recently, Trehan had told reporters in Chandigarh that he wanted to donate 90 per cent of his wealth.

He had said he decided to donate most of the wealth inherited from his father as well as 90 per cent of his own wealth.

He also said he had been a crypto trader and had earlier invested in the stock market.

Trehan had also recently distributed food items along with Rs 500 currency notes to several needy people in Chandigarh and claimed that he would distribute iPhones next.