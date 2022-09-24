News
Rain continues to lash Delhi for third day, traffic affected

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
September 24, 2022 19:49 IST
Traffic snarls were reported from different parts of the national capital on Saturday as rain continued to lash New Delhi for the third consecutive day.

IMAGE: Vehicles ply on a road with their headlights on, during rains, in New Delhi, Saturday, September 24, 2022. Photograph: Manvender Vashist Lav/PTI Photo

The Delhi Traffic Police has advised commuters to plan their journey accordingly.

It tweeted, 'As per IMD report light to moderate intensity rain would occur over Delhi and adjoining areas. Commuters are advised to plan their journey accordingly.'

 

'Traffic is heavy on Road No 51 in the carriageway from Majlis Park towards Azadpur due to pothole. Kindly avoid the stretch,' it said in another tweet.

'Traffic is heavy on Rohtak Road in the carriageway from Mundka towards Nangloi due to waterlogging at Rajdhani Park Metro Station. Kindly avoid the stretch,' it tweeted.

'Traffic is heavy on Nangloi Najafgarh Road in the carriageway from Najafgarh towards Nangloi due to pothole near Banke Bihari Sweets. Kindly avoid the stretch,' it said in another tweet.

According to the traffic helpline, they have received 16 calls related to traffic jams, three related to waterlogging and five related to tree falling.

'Traffic is affected on Dhansa and Bahadur Garh Stand, Najafgarh due to waterlogging and Potholes at Phirni Road. Kindly avoid the stretch,' the traffic police said.

Some commuters posted on social media that the traffic was heavy in Azadpur area of northwest Delhi.

Another user said there was traffic congestion in Najafgarh area.

The Timarpur area in north Delhi has also been affected by the traffic.

One of the users said that the traffic was heavy in Libaspur underpass towards Samaypur Badli.

There were reports of tree falling on Arvindo Marg near Adhchini red light and near Mahipalpur towards Chhattarpur.

Rains continued to lash Delhi for the third consecutive day on Saturday.

The city received 15 mm of rainfall from 8.30 am on Friday to 8.30 am on Saturday.

The weather department had issued a 'yellow alert' for Saturday as well, cautioning people about moderate rain at most places in Delhi with heavy rains at a couple of locations.

The traffic police helpline on Friday had received 19 calls regarding traffic congestion, 11 regarding waterlogging and 22 due to fallen trees.

While on Thursday, it had received 23 calls related to traffic jams, seven regarding waterlogging and two related to the uprooting of trees from different parts of the national capital.

