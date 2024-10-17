Railways reduces advance train booking time to 60 days

The Railway Board has reduced the advance reservation period of seats from existing 120 days to 60 days with effect from November 1, 2024.

"It has been decided that w.e.f 01.11.2024, the existing time limit for advance reservation by trains will be reduced from 120 days to 60 days (excluding the date of journey)," a Railway Board's circular, dated Oct 16, 2024, said.

All bookings done up to October 31 under the Advance Reservation Period of 120 days will remain intact, it added.

The circular did not cite any reason for the reduction in ARP.

According to the Board, cancellation of the booking made beyond the ARP of 60 days will, however, be permitted.

"There will be no change in the case of certain day time express trains like Taj Express, Gomti Express etc where lower time limits for advance reservation are, at present in force," the Board's circular said.

There will also be no change in the case of a limit of 365 days for foreign tourists, it said.

On March 25, 2015, the ministry of railways had increased the ARP from 60 days to 120 days.