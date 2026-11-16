Police Arrest Two In Raigarh Gang-Rape And Robbery Case

Chhattisgarh police have swiftly arrested two men in Raigarh for the alleged gang-rape and robbery of a 20-year-old woman and her companion, highlighting ongoing efforts to combat violent crime.

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Key Points Two men were arrested in Chhattisgarh's Raigarh district for allegedly gang-raping a 20-year-old woman and robbing her and her male companion.

The incident took place at Rock Garden in Botalda village on November 14, where the couple was attacked.

The accused robbed the victims, attacked the male companion, and gang-raped the woman, also recording a video and issuing threats.

Police apprehended Phaneshwar Prasad Patel (20) and Rahul Patel (21) within 24 hours of the complaint on Sunday night.

An iPhone, cash, and a wooden stick were recovered from the accused, whose mobile phones also revealed images of other young women under investigation.

Two men were arrested for allegedly gang-raping a 20-year-old woman and robbing her and her male companion in Chhattisgarh's Raigarh district, police said on Monday.

Details Of The Incident

The incident took place at Rock Garden in Botalda village under Kharsia police station limits on November 14, an official said.

The woman and her male friend were travelling on a motorcycle towards Sakti railway station when, due to a delay in their train, they decided to spend some time in the garden, he said.

"While the two were climbing the stairs inside the garden, the accused approached them from behind, threatened them and robbed the woman of Rs 1,200 and her companion of Rs 10,000. They attacked the man with a stick, rendering him unconscious. They gangraped the woman after threatening to kill her," the official said.

After the man regained consciousness, the accused recorded a video of the couple and threatened them with dire consequences if they disclosed the incident to anyone, he added.

Police Action And Arrests

The woman lodged a complaint on Saturday night. A team under SDOP Kharsia Satish Bhargava and inspector Sitaram Dhruv questioned residents and showed photographs of suspected persons to the survivor, who identified the two men.

"Both were subsequently apprehended within 24 hours of the complaint on Sunday night. An iPhone allegedly used to record the video and Rs 1,500 were recovered from accused Phaneshwar Prasad Patel (20). The wooden stick and Rs 3000 cash were recovered from Rahul Patel (21), the other accused," he said.

An examination of their mobile phones has revealed photographs and videos of other young women, which are being investigated, the official said.

The duo has been booked under Sections 109, 309(6) and 70 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and remanded in judicial custody, police said.