Raids conducted at accused's homes in Ram Temple donation scam

Ayodhya Police have conducted extensive raids at the residences of eight individuals arrested in connection with the alleged embezzlement of significant donations at the revered Ram Temple, following a state-level investigation into financial misappropriation.

IMAGE: The eight accused are being taken away from the special court, in Ayodhya on Friday. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Key Points Ayodhya Police conducted raids at the homes of eight individuals arrested for alleged Ram Temple donation embezzlement.

The accused were involved in counting cash and valuables received as donations at the temple.

Investigators have recovered Rs 79.85 lakh in connection with the alleged misappropriation of funds.

The case is registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Prevention of Corruption Act.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) was formed by the Uttar Pradesh government to probe the allegations.

Ayodhya Police on Sunday conducted simultaneous raids at the residences of all eight people arrested in connection with embezzlement of donations at Ram temple, police sources said.

Police teams, accompanied by local magistrates, carried out searches at the homes of the accused, including Lav Kush Mishra, Avinash Shukla and Ramashankar Yadav, the sources said.

Investigation Into Ram Temple Donation Scam

The raids come two days after all eight accused were remanded to judicial custody till June 29 by a court in Ayodhya.

Police are expected to seek their custodial remand when they are produced before the court on Monday.

The eight accused -- Avinash Shukla, Anukalp Mishra, Lav Kush Mishra, Manish Kumar Yadav, Karunesh Pandey, Ram Shankar Mishra, Subhash Srivastava and Ramashankar alias Tinnu Yadav -- were associated with counting cash and valuables received as donations at the Ram Temple.

According to the prosecution, investigators have so far recovered Rs 79.85 lakh.

The case has been registered under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita related to theft by servant, criminal breach of trust, receiving stolen property and criminal conspiracy, besides sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The FIR was registered on the recommendation of a preliminary report submitted by a three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT), which was constituted by the Uttar Pradesh government after allegations of misappropriation of funds of the temple surfaced earlier this month.