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Police Bust Unlicensed Moneylender In Latur

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk October 28, 2026 11:28 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Latur police have taken decisive action against illegal moneylending, conducting a raid on Tuesday that uncovered crucial documents and highlighted the ongoing efforts to curb such illicit financial practices in Maharashtra.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points

  • Latur police raided an unlicensed moneylender's house in Nilanga on Tuesday.
  • Authorities seized blank cheques, account diaries, bond papers, and sale/purchase documents during the search.
  • The raid is part of an ongoing investigation into illegal moneylending activities.
  • The Cooperation Department encourages confidential reporting of such illicit operations.
  • Officials assured action against those found violating moneylending laws.

Police have conducted a raid at the house of a moneylender in Maharashtra's Latur district and seized several blank cheques, account diaries and bond papers, officials said.

The raid was conducted in the Nilanga area on Tuesday as part of an investigation into unlicensed moneylending, they said.

 

During the search, a joint team from the Cooperation Department and police seized several blank cheques, account diaries, bond papers and copies of sale and purchase documents from the moneylender's house. The material will be examined, an official said.

The Cooperation Department has appealed to people to confidentially report illegal money lending activities and assured action against those found violating the law.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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latur policeunlicensed moneylendermaharashtra raidillegal lendingcooperation department

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