Rahul's car 'pelted with stones' during yatra in Bengal: Adhir

Rahul's car 'pelted with stones' during yatra in Bengal: Adhir

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
January 31, 2024 15:27 IST
A car in which Rahul Gandhi was travelling in West Bengal's Malda district as part of 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' was pelted with stones by unidentified persons on Wednesday, claimed state party chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury.

IMAGE: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi interacts with the farmers during the party's 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra', in Purnea. Photograph: ANI Photo

The rear window pane of the vehicle was smashed in the incident but Gandhi did not suffer any injury.

 

Television visuals showed Gandhi alighting from the vehicle after reaching a designated halt and inspecting the damaged windowpane.

The attack took place in Malda's Harischandrapur area as the yatra re-entered West Bengal from Bihar.

"The rear window pane of the vehicle Rahul Gandhi was travelling in was smashed after being pelted with stones... this is unacceptable," Chowdhury said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
