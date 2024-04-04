Rahul's assets worth Rs 20 cr, but cash in hand Rs 55k

Rahul Gandhi, who is seeking a successive term from the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat, has declared assets of over Rs 20 crore in his nomination papers.

IMAGE: Congress MP and candidate from Wayanad, Rahul Gandhi files his nomination papers ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, in Wayanad on Wednesday, April 3, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

Gandhi filed the papers before the returning office on Wednesday.

He has declared movable assets to the tune of Rs 9,24,59,264 and showed the purchasing price of his self-acquired immovable assets as being worth Rs 7,93,03,977 in the affidavit.

The affidavit also showed that the current market value of the self-acquired immovable assets as Rs 9,04,89,000 and the value of the inherited assets as Rs 2,10,13,598.

Gandhi has claimed that he has a liability of Rs 49,79,184.

In the affidavit, Gandhi has declared that he has Rs 55,000 as cash in hand.

In the last election, he had declared total assets worth Rs 15,88,77,083 whereas in 2014, it was Rs 9.4 crore.