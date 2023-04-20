News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Rahul verdict: Cong looks at options, BJP says victory of people

Rahul verdict: Cong looks at options, BJP says victory of people

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
April 20, 2023 15:53 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Congress on Thursday said it will continue to avail all options still available under the law after a Gujarat court rejected Rahul Gandhi's application for a stay on his conviction in a criminal defamation case.

IMAGE: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Photograph: ANI Photo

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party hailed the Surat court's decision as a 'victory' of the judiciary and the people.

Hitting out at the Congress, BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra said, "The court's decision is a slap on the arrogance of the Gandhi family, especially Rahul Gandhi."

 

"It also proves that law is equal for everyone," he said at a press conference.

A court in Gujarat's Surat city rejected Gandhi's application for a stay on his conviction in the case over his 'Modi surname' remark.

'We will continue to avail all options still available to us under the law. Dr A M Singhvi will brief the media on Rahul Gandhi's appeal at 4 pm,' Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said in a tweet.

Responding to questions on Gandhi's case at a press conference at the All India Congress Committee headquarters, Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda said it is a 'politically motivated' case, and, "We have full faith in the judiciary."

The court of additional sessions judge R P Mogera rejected Gandhi's application for a relief pending his appeal against a lower court's order sentencing him to two years in jail in the case.

Gandhi had on April 3 approached the sessions court for appeal against the lower court's order.

A stay on conviction by the sessions court could have paved the way for Gandhi's reinstatement as member of Parliament.

Gandhi had approached the sessions court for appeal after the lower court sentenced him to two years in jail while convicting him for criminal defamation over his remark, 'How come all thieves have Modi as the common surname?' made during an election rally at Kolar in Karnataka on April 13, 2019.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'They can't scare Rahul with a conviction'
'They can't scare Rahul with a conviction'
The Man Who Got Rahul Gandhi Sentenced
The Man Who Got Rahul Gandhi Sentenced
'Interestingly, judge awarded Rahul maximum sentence'
'Interestingly, judge awarded Rahul maximum sentence'
Meet Kohli's GOATs And Other Reveals
Meet Kohli's GOATs And Other Reveals
Jos Buttler opens up on handling criticism
Jos Buttler opens up on handling criticism
Stunning Shamita Has A Ball...
Stunning Shamita Has A Ball...
'You've left behind a legacy of love'
'You've left behind a legacy of love'
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

'BJP wants to make an example out of Rahul Gandhi'

'BJP wants to make an example out of Rahul Gandhi'

Rahul Could Become Central to Anti-BJP Politics

Rahul Could Become Central to Anti-BJP Politics

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances