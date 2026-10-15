Rahul Gandhi Urges President To Reconsider Governor Appointment Amid Murder Probe

Rahul Gandhi has formally requested President Droupadi Murmu to reconsider the appointment of Dushyant Gautam as Sikkim Governor, citing concerns over his alleged links to the Ankita Bhandari murder case and the ongoing CBI investigation.

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Key Points Rahul Gandhi has written to President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday, requesting reconsideration of Dushyant Gautam's appointment as Sikkim Governor.

Gandhi argues that a Governor's immunity would shield Gautam from the ongoing CBI probe into the Ankita Bhandari murder case.

Ankita Bhandari's parents, who protested at India Gate on Wednesday, allege Gautam's involvement in the 2022 murder case.

The CBI investigation, initiated in January this year, is still underway to identify the "VIPs" linked to the crime, which has gone unanswered for four years.

Gandhi highlighted that the President has the power under Article 74(1) to ask the government to reconsider its advice.

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Thursday wrote to President Droupadi Murmu to ask the government to reconsider the appointment of Dushyant Gautam as governor till the CBI completes its probe into the Ankita Bhandari murder case.

In his letter to the President, Gandhi said he is writing to her as a "last resort" as she has the right to warn the government and ask it to reconsider the advice to appoint Gautam as governor. Gautam was appointed the governor of Sikkim on Monday.

Gandhi also accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of having no regard for women's safety by advising Gautam's appointment as governor.

Concerns Over Governor's Immunity

The parents of Ankita, who protested at India Gate on Wednesday against the appointment, have alleged the involvement of Gautam in the 2022 murder case.

Gandhi had extended his support to the parents by meeting them at India Gate. The Congress leader has said that no criminal proceedings can be instituted or continued against a governor and by appointing Gautam as governor places him "out of reach" of the CBI, which is probing the case.

Details of the Ankita Bhandari Murder Case

"Ankita Bhandari was 19 years old when she was murdered on 18th September 2022. She worked as a receptionist at the Vanantara resort near Rishikesh. Her employer, Pulkit Arya, the son of a BJP leader, pressed her to provide "special services" to VIP guests. She refused. Pulkit Arya and two of his employees killed her. All three are now serving life sentences.

"One question has gone unanswered for four years: who were the VIPs? In January this year, after protests across Uttarakhand, the State Government handed that question to the CBI. Its investigation is still underway," he said in his letter to the President.

"I was therefore shocked to learn of the appointment of Mr. Dushyant Gautam as Governor of Sikkim. Many people, including Ankita's family, allege that Mr. Gautam is linked with this crime. The CBI inquiry to determine who the VIPs were is ongoing, but proceeding very slowly," he said.

Gandhi's Plea to the President

Gandhi said that the governor is the constitutional head of a state.

"While he holds office, no criminal proceedings can be instituted or continued against him. Mr. Gautam's appointment places him out of the reach of the CBI. An inquiry that can never result in prosecution is an inquiry in name only. A Governor must command the trust of the people of his State. No one under this shadow can.

"I know that Governors are appointed on the advice of the Council of Ministers, led by the Prime Minister. PM Modi has proved his utter disregard for women's safety by advising Mr. Gautam's appointment. However, by long convention, the President has the right to warn the government, and Article 74(1) gives you the power to ask for advice to be reconsidered. That is why I write to you, as a last resort," Gandhi told the President.

"I request you to ask the Government to reconsider this appointment, and that Mr. Gautam not take office until the CBI has completed its investigation," he said.

Gandhi also claimed in his letter that Ankita had refused the "repellent demand" and paid with her life.

Her parents, who are still fighting for justice, are now protesting this appointment and being detained by police, he said.

"Please act - provide solace to Ankita's grieving parents and protect the high post of Governor," Gandhi said.

Ankita, who worked as a receptionist at the Vanantra Resort in Rishikesh, was murdered on September 18, 2022.

Her body was found from the Chilla canal four days later. Resort owner Pulkit Arya, son of former BJP leader Vinod Arya, and two of his accomplices have been convicted in the case and sentenced to life imprisonment.

The case hogged the political spotlight over allegations that an unidentified VIP was linked to the crime. Ankita's family and activists have demanded an investigation into the alleged VIP angle.

The high-profile murder case had triggered widespread protests across Uttarakhand.