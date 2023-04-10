News
Rediff.com  » News » Rahul to visit Wayanad on Tuesday, 1st time after disqualification

Rahul to visit Wayanad on Tuesday, 1st time after disqualification

By Lalit K Jha
April 10, 2023 15:52 IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will visit his former constituency Wayanad in Kerala on Tuesday, for the first time after his disqualification as a Member of Parliament (MP).

IMAGE: Rahul Gandhi was disqualified as a member of Parliament last month. Photograph: Jitender Gupta/ANI Photo

During his visit, he will address a public rally and hold a roadshow in Wayanad.

The 52-year-old Gandhi was disqualified as a member of Parliament last month after a court in Surat convicted and sentenced him to two years in jail in a 2019 criminal defamation case filed against him over his "Modi surname" remarks.

 

The case was filed against Gandhi on a complaint by Bharatiya Janata Party MLA and former Gujarat minister Purnesh Modi for the Congress leader's alleged remarks "How come all thieves have Modi as the common surname?"

Gandhi, who had served as an MP from Wayanad in Kerala, made the remarks while addressing a rally at Kolar in Karnataka on April 13, 2019 during the Lok Sabha elections campaign.

The sentence of two years invited his disqualification from the membership of Parliament under provisions of the Representation of the People Act, 1951.

Lalit K Jha
Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
