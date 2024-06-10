News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Rahul to visit Wayanad amid speculation that he's likely to keep Rae Bareli

Rahul to visit Wayanad amid speculation that he's likely to keep Rae Bareli

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
June 10, 2024 17:10 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is expected to visit Wayanad in Kerala on June 12, party sources said on Monday.

IMAGE: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi. Photograph: ANI Photo

His visit comes days after he secured a massive victory in Wayanad constituency in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections.

He defeated his nearest rival and Communist Party of India candidate Annie Raja by a margin of 3,64,422 votes.

 

Gandhi is visiting the constituency amidst speculations that he would give up the seat in Kerala and retain Raebareli, a traditional stronghold of the Congress party in Uttar Pradesh.

In view of the Congress leader's visit, a protest march to the state assembly, announced by the opposition United Democratic Front on June 12, has been postponed, the UDF said in a statement here on Monday.

The Opposition front had announced the protest march last month soon after allegations cropped up against the Pinarayi Vijayan government over the liquor policy row.

It is said there was a move by the Left regime to amend the state liquor policy in favour of bar owners.

The Congress-led front had demanded the resignation of Tourism and Excise Ministers over the allegations and warned of holding a march towards the state Assembly, intensifying their protest.

However, UDF Convenor M M Hassan on Monday informed that the Assembly march was postponed to another day.

Both the march and the coordination committee meeting of the UDF, scheduled to be held on June 12, have been postponed as the front leaders have to take part in the programmes in connection with Gandhi's visit to Wayanad, he said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'Rahul Gandhi Is Hero Of Election Battle 2024'
'Rahul Gandhi Is Hero Of Election Battle 2024'
'Bhai Behen Ki Jodi Will Create Problems For Modi'
'Bhai Behen Ki Jodi Will Create Problems For Modi'
CWC okays to appoint Rahul Gandhi as Leader of Oppn
CWC okays to appoint Rahul Gandhi as Leader of Oppn
Ancelotti: Madrid will not participate in FIFA Club WC
Ancelotti: Madrid will not participate in FIFA Club WC
Hunt on for Lashkar terrorists behind J-K bus attack
Hunt on for Lashkar terrorists behind J-K bus attack
Demoralised Pakistan eye big win against Canada
Demoralised Pakistan eye big win against Canada
Look, Who's Interviewing Bumrah!
Look, Who's Interviewing Bumrah!
India Votes 2024

India Votes 2024

More like this

Will Rahul Gandhi choose Wayanad over Rae Bareli?

Will Rahul Gandhi choose Wayanad over Rae Bareli?

Rahul beats Sonia's 2019 victory margin in Raebareli

Rahul beats Sonia's 2019 victory margin in Raebareli

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances