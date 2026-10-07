Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi booked for Akashvani Bhawan entry

Delhi Police has filed an FIR against prominent Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, along with their supporters, for allegedly forcibly entering Akashvani Bhawan during a significant opposition protest against the Election Commission's functioning.

IMAGE: Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi and Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra sit inside the Akashvani Bhavan premises amid the INDIA bloc MPs' protest, in New Delhi on Tuesday. Photograph: Ritik Sharma/ANI Photo

Key Points Delhi Police registered an FIR against Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for alleged forced entry into Akashvani Bhawan.

The incident occurred during an INDIA bloc protest march against the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) and alleged electoral irregularities.

Over 260 people, including the Gandhi siblings, were detained after an eight-hour sit-in following the halted march.

Police stated no permission was sought or granted for the planned march from Parliament House to the Election Commission.

The protest highlighted concerns over 'vote chori' and the functioning of the Election Commission under CEC Gyanesh Kumar.

Delhi Police has registered a first information report (FIR) against Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and their supporters for allegedly forcibly entering Akashvani Bhawan during the opposition's march against the Chief Election Commissioner CEC on October 6, officials said on Wednesday.

Details Of The FIR And Protest

The FIR was registered after police received a complaint alleging that Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, their supporters and other MPs accompanying them entered the Akashvani Bhawan premises without permission, the Delhi Police officials said.

On Tuesday, the two Congress leaders were among 260 people detained following an over eight-hour sit-in inside Akashvani Bhawan after an INDIA bloc march towards the Election Commission office was stopped by police.

The opposition MPs were protesting against alleged irregularities in the functioning of the Election Commission under CEC Gyanesh Kumar and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, raising the issue of 'vote chori'.

According to Delhi Police, the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc parties had planned to march from the Parliament House to the Election Commission on Tuesday.

No application seeking permission for the march was submitted to the office of the Deputy Commissioner of Police, New Delhi, and no permission was granted, police had said.