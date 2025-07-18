HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Rahul opens up on ED chargesheet against brother-in-law Robert Vadra

Rahul opens up on ED chargesheet against brother-in-law Robert Vadra

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

July 18, 2025 12:41 IST

x

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday accused the government of launching a witch-hunt against his brother-in-law Robert Vadra after the Enforcement Directorate filed a chargesheet against the businessman in a money laundering case linked to alleged irregularities in a land deal in Haryana's Shikohpur.

IMAGE: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with his brother-in-law and businessman Robert Vadra. Photograph: ANI Photo

Gandhi also asserted that the truth shall eventually prevail and that his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and her family will withstand any kind of persecution.

"My brother-in-law has been hounded by this government for the last ten years. This latest chargesheet is a continuation of that witch hunt," he said in a post on X.

 

"I stand with Robert, Priyanka and their children as they face yet another onslaught of malicious, politically motivated slander and harassment," he added.

Gandhi said, "I know that they are all brave enough to withstand any kind of persecution and they will continue to do so with dignity".

"The truth will eventually prevail," the leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha asserted.

The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday filed a prosecution complaint naming the 56-year-old Vadra in a criminal case.

The federal investigative agency also attached 43 immovable properties located in Rajasthan, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Gujarat worth Rs. 37.64 crore pertaining to Vadra and his linked entities like Sky Light Hospitality Pvt. Ltd. and others.

Vadra's office issued a statement on Thursday, saying the present proceedings are nothing more than an extension of the political witch-hunt by the present government against him.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

ED's chargesheet in land case first to name Vadra
ED's chargesheet in land case first to name Vadra
Will BJP target Robert Vadra to get at Priyanka?
Will BJP target Robert Vadra to get at Priyanka?
ED quizzes Robert Vadra for 5 hrs in Sanjay Bhandari case
ED quizzes Robert Vadra for 5 hrs in Sanjay Bhandari case
ED probes land deals of Priyanka Gandhi, Robert Vadra
ED probes land deals of Priyanka Gandhi, Robert Vadra
Robert Vadra renews ambition to contest from Amethi
Robert Vadra renews ambition to contest from Amethi

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Korean Wave: 7 Korean Things We Love

webstory image 2

13 Bengali Veg Dishes That Make You Go Bong Bong!

webstory image 3

Knew This About Bajrangi Bhaijaan?

VIDEOS

Security tightened outside Maharashtra legislative assembly after scuffle breaks out between BJP leaders1:12

Security tightened outside Maharashtra legislative...

From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi7:01

From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of...

Kanwariyas carry 'Bulldozer Baba' kanwar depicting CM Yogi1:20

Kanwariyas carry 'Bulldozer Baba' kanwar depicting CM Yogi

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD